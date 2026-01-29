HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Vijay's TVK may join hands with Congress for polls: Actor's father

Vijay's TVK may join hands with Congress for polls: Actor's father

Source: PTI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 15:12 IST

x

Actor politician Vijay's father S A Chandrasekhar has appealed to the Congress to forge poll ties with his son's TVK to get back its old glory in Tamil Nadu.

 

IMAGE: Actor-turned-politician Vijay. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Vijay's father, S A Chandrasekhar, urges Congress to form an alliance with TVK.
  • Chandrasekhar believes an alliance with TVK could help Congress regain its former prominence in Tamil Nadu.
  • TVK is reportedly considering supporting Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.
  • Chandrasekhar emphasised it was up to Congress to seize the opportunity for an alliance.
 

Speaking to reporters after participating at a marriage function in Tamil Nau's Tiruvarur on Wednesday, Chandrasekhar opined that TVK was considering extending support to the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

Opportunity for Congress

"Congress has a history and a legacy, Vijay is ready to give them support and get them back to their old glory. It is up to Congress to take this opportunity," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Vijay's TVK gets 'whistle' symbol for 2026 polls
Vijay's TVK gets 'whistle' symbol for 2026 polls
Rahul, Kanimozhi talks on TN seat-sharing end without deal
Rahul, Kanimozhi talks on TN seat-sharing end without deal
'Upset' Tharoor meets Kharge, Rahul; says 'all is good'
'Upset' Tharoor meets Kharge, Rahul; says 'all is good'
Remained unapologetic on Op Sindoor: Tharoor on differences with Cong
Remained unapologetic on Op Sindoor: Tharoor on differences with Cong
'DK, DK' chants leave Siddaramaiah fuming at 'save MGNREGA' rally
'DK, DK' chants leave Siddaramaiah fuming at 'save MGNREGA' rally

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

WATCH: Gadkari shares a laugh with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament1:31

WATCH: Gadkari shares a laugh with Rahul Gandhi in...

Mortal remains of Dy CM Ajit Pawar taken from Baramati hospital to Vidya Pratishthan2:06

Mortal remains of Dy CM Ajit Pawar taken from Baramati...

Mortal remains of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar taken from Vidya Pratishthan Ground in Baramati1:10

Mortal remains of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar taken...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO