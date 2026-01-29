Vijay's TVK may join hands with Congress for polls: Actor's father

Actor politician Vijay's father S A Chandrasekhar has appealed to the Congress to forge poll ties with his son's TVK to get back its old glory in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: Actor-turned-politician Vijay. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vijay's father, S A Chandrasekhar, urges Congress to form an alliance with TVK.

Chandrasekhar believes an alliance with TVK could help Congress regain its former prominence in Tamil Nadu.

TVK is reportedly considering supporting Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

Chandrasekhar emphasised it was up to Congress to seize the opportunity for an alliance.

Speaking to reporters after participating at a marriage function in Tamil Nau's Tiruvarur on Wednesday, Chandrasekhar opined that TVK was considering extending support to the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

Opportunity for Congress

"Congress has a history and a legacy, Vijay is ready to give them support and get them back to their old glory. It is up to Congress to take this opportunity," he said.