Will script history in next year's TN polls: Actor Vijay

The assembly poll next year will see the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam scripting a new chapter in Tamil Nadu's political history similar to the achievements of the regional parties in the 1967 and 1977 assembly elections, actor-politician Vijay, who heads the TVK, said in Madurai on Thursday.

IMAGE: Actor and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay addresses the gathering during the party's conference, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, August 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

He ruled out an electoral alliance with any party and said next year's assembly poll will be a straight contest between his TVK and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Vijay flayed Chief Minister MK Stalin on the issue of good governance and lack of protection to women and girl children and ridiculed Stalin for claiming that people called him "Appa" (father). The actor addressed him as 'uncle' instead.

Referring to the maiden victory of the DMK in 1967 and the memorable win a decade later of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam under M G Ramachandran, Vijay said his TVK party will set a record in Tamil Nadu's political history in the 2026 Assembly election.

"TVK's politics is real, emotional, for the betterment of people; and only for doing good to them," the actor said addressing a mammoth crowd at the party's second conference at Parapathi in Madurai.

"This is our second conference themed 'history of voters returns'. As in the 1967 and 1977 elections, Tamil Nadu politics will see major political change in 2026. Such a spectacular history will repeat," he said.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) reflected the voices of the people and it was an unstoppable voice, and an unstoppable force, he added.

Pointing out to the criticism by his political adversaries about his electoral prospects, Vijay said the TVK will prove them wrong through its achievements.

"Don't underestimate us, the people who throng our conference will not only vote but also render a blow to the anti-people government... A lion is always a lion - the king of the jungle - though there are so many animals like jackals in the forest," he said and added that this description was a clear declaration.

He criticised the ruling DMK allegedly for having a tacit understanding with the BJP while pretending to oppose it. "Chief Minister M K Stalin goes to Delhi and holds a secret meeting. Stalin uncle, what uncle, it is very wrong uncle. How can we remain silent?" the actor said.

He sought to know from the chief minister if there was protection for women and whether the governance in the state was fair. "Is it sufficient if you give Rs 1,000 to women? And you are saying people are calling you Appa (father). What is this uncle, this is very wrong uncle," Vijay ridiculed.

Alleging that the CM "deceived" all section of the people, the TVK founder asked the cadres if the DMK kept up on its 2021 poll promises. When the crowd replied with a loud 'no', Vijay remarked "my dear uncle, are you able to hear this?"

Our priority is women and child welfare, elderly, youth, farmers, fishermen, differently abled, and all those who deserve special attention from the government.

TVK, he said, was not started for political gains but to serve the people. "Our ideological enemy is BJP and political foe is the DMK. We don't have any underground dealings as people are with us. So, there's no need to forge electoral ties. We will give a fair share in the governance and authority to those who trust and come along with us," he said.

Vijay further said that the 2026 election will witness a straight contest between two parties - the TVK and DMK. Hence, alliance arithmetic would not work.

Singing a few lines from a Tamil song (Naan Aanaiyittal) from the iconic AIADMK leader and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran's film, Vijay asked his cadres if he should take the whip in his hands and flog the "fascist BJP and poison DMK" and defeat them at the hustings. And they encouraged him with a thunderous clap.

He ctiticised the AIADMK and also the BJP and said they would not succeed in their designs to capture power in the state.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami lashed out at Vijay for allegedly being ignorant of the political developments in the state, especially in the AIADMK.

Without mentioning Vijay's name, Palaniswami said, "here's a leader who asks who is in control of the AIADMK."

"If such is the plight of a leader of a party, then imagine how his party workers would be. Some people do politics without knowing what is happening in Tamil Nadu. He is speaking out of ignorance," the AIADMK leader said while addressing a roadshow in Kancheepuram near Chennai.