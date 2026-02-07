HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is Vijay planning poll debut from two Chennai seats?

Is Vijay planning poll debut from two Chennai seats?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read
February 07, 2026 23:55 IST

Vijay is considering contesting either from Velachery or from Virugambakkam in Chennai and he is obtaining feedback from party functionaries

IMAGE: Actor-politician Vijay tells his cadres that Tamil Nadu is charged up due to TVK's entry. Photograph: @TVKPartyHQ/X

Key Points

  • Vijay's fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, won 115 seats in the 2021 rural civic polls.
  • The choice of constituencies starting with 'V' was advised for winning prospects, but the final decision rests with Vijay.
  • Vijay has identified the BJP as his 'ideological enemy' and the DMK as his 'political enemy'.
  • Vijay's party, TVK, launched on February 2, 2024, has been allotted the 'whistle' symbol by the Election Commission.

Actor-politician Vijay is considering two constituencies in Chennai from which he may pick one for his maiden electoral contest in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, a source in the TVK said.

Vijay is considering contesting either from Velachery or from Virugambakkam in Chennai. He is obtaining feedback from party functionaries and would make the final decision, the source said.

 

In the 2021 rural civic polls held in 9 districts, the candidates of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, his fan club, won 115 seats.

Vijay is exploring Velachery and Virugambakkam constituencies in Chennai, Vikravandi in Villupuram, Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam, and Vedasandur constituency in Karur, sources further said.

The choice fell on seats starting with the letter 'V' after he was advised to select one of these constituencies in view of winning prospects. However, a final decision will be taken by the party leader, they added.

Velachery is a fast-growing constituency in the metro, situated a few km from his Panaiyur residence, while his parents live in Virugambakkam.

Vikravandi was the venue of TVK's first conference, where Vijay outlined the party's goals and stated that the TVK was a secular social justice movement aligning with the ideals of B R Ambedkar, Periyar (E V Ramasamy), and Kamaraj.

He had identified the BJP as his "ideological enemy" and the ruling DMK as his "political enemy."

Interestingly, he had expressed that he was open to sharing power with parties that aligned with the TVK for the 2026 polls.

The party launched on February 2, 2024, has been allotted the "whistle" symbol by the Election Commission.

According to TVK chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan, Vijay would finalise the list of candidates soon.

"It is Vijay who is contesting from all the 234 constituencies in the state," Sengottaiyan told reporters after the party commenced on February 6, the distribution of applications to the aspirants keen on contesting the upcoming Assembly poll on the TVK ticket.

Although party leaders 'Bussy' N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and Sengottaiyan formally launched the distribution of applications, which was made online from today owing to the overwhelming response from cadres, the first application was purchased in the party president's name. The second was in the name of Anand, the party's general secretary.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
