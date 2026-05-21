After decades, Cong MLAs set to join Tamil Nadu cabinet

The maiden TVK cabinet will be expanded on Thursday with the inclusion of two Congress MLAs in the C Joseph Vijay-led ministry.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay holds a meeting with officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department at the Secretariat, in Chennai. Photograph: @CMOTamilnadu_X/ANI Photo

Key Points Tamil Nadu's TVK Cabinet will expand to include two Congress MLAs, marking a significant political development.

This inclusion marks the Congress party's return to government in Tamil Nadu after a long absence.

Congress legislators S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan are set to be sworn in as ministers.

Chief Minister Vijay has expressed his desire for Congress, VCK, and IUML to join the government.

Nearly two weeks after forming government, the maiden Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam cabinet will be expanded on Thursday with the inclusion of two Congress MLAs in the C Joseph Vijay-led ministry.

Congress Returns To Tamil Nadu Government

This marks the national party's return to government in Tamil Nadu after decades as the Dravidian majors -- the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, have never accommodated allies, including the Congress that has aligned with both the parties at different points of time.

The first non-Congress government in post-independent India was ushered in by Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder C N Annadaurai in 1967 when he led the party to a stupendous win against the then ruling Congress.

Key Appointments In The Tamil Nadu Cabinet

On Thursday, Congress legislators S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan will take oath as ministers, All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal had said on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony of the ministers will be held at 10 am on Thursday, but the Lok Bhavan has not specified how many of them will take oath.

TVK top leader and Minister for Public Works and Sports Development, Aadhav Arjuna on Wednesday urged the Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League to join the government and said it was the wish of Chief Minister Vijay.

Viswanathan was elected from Melur (Madurai) and Rajesh Kumar won from Killiyoor segment (Kanyakumari).