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Home  » News » 2 Cong MLAs to join Vijay cabinet, share power in TN after 59 yrs

2 Cong MLAs to join Vijay cabinet, share power in TN after 59 yrs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 20:35 IST

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After a 59-year absence, the Congress party is set to rejoin the Tamil Nadu cabinet, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

Rahul Gandhi with Vijay

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay with Rahul Gandhi after the swearing-in ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai, May 10, 2026. Photograph: @TNDIPRNEWS/X

Key Points

  • Congress MLAs Rajesh Kumar and P Vishwanathan will be inducted into the Tamil Nadu cabinet.
  • This marks the Congress party's return to the Tamil Nadu cabinet after 59 years.
  • The decision was approved by INC President Mallikarjun Kharge.
  • The Congress party is in a pre-poll alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The Congress will be part of the Tamil Nadu cabinet after a gap of 59 years as two of its MLAs, Rajesh Kumar and P Vishwanathan, will take oath as ministers on Thursday, the party said on Wednesday.

Congress's Historic Return to Tamil Nadu Government

Announcing the decision, AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said, "INC President Sh Mallikarjun Kharge ji has approved the induction of INC MLAs Adv. Rajesh Kumar and Thiru P Vishwanathan into the Tamil Nadu cabinet led by CM Thiru Vijay, and they will be taking oath as Ministers tomorrow."

 

"This is a historic occasion for us, as the Congress joins the Tamil Nadu cabinet after a long gap of 59 years!" he said in a post on X.

Implications for Tamil Nadu Politics

"I convey my best wishes to them, we are confident that they will deliver on the hopes and aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu, and will work to realise the bold vision of welfare and pro-people governance laid down by LOP Sh Rahul Gandhi ji," Venugopal said.

The Congress has five MLAs in the Tamil Nadu assembly after the just concluded assembly polls, in which the party contested in a pre-poll alliance with the DMK.

DMK Alliance and Government Formation

However, after Vijay's TVK fell short of a majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu house, the Congress extended its support in government formation ro actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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