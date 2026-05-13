Deer Meat Seized, Man Arrested For Poaching In Odisha

A man has been arrested and 20 kg of deer meat seized in Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park, highlighting ongoing concerns about wildlife poaching in the region.

Key Points Forest officials seized 20 kg of venison in Bhitarkanika National Park, Odisha.

A man has been arrested in connection with wildlife poaching.

Nylon nets used for trapping deer were recovered from the accused.

The accused has been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The arrested individual was reportedly skilled in hunting wild boar and deer.

Forest officials on Wednesday seized 20 kg of venison (deer meat) and arrested a person in connection with wildlife poaching in the jurisdiction of Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district.

Poaching Operation Details

The seizure was made at Dakhina Mahinsidiha protected reserve forest under Bhitarkanika National Park, officials said, adding that a nylon net was also recovered from the accused's possession, officials said.

Poachers use nylon nets to trap deer in the national park, they said.

Investigation and Charges

Acting on specific information, forest personnel raided the area and found that poachers had allegedly hunted a spotted deer inside the forest using nylon nets, officials said.

They added that the group had been active in wildlife poaching in the recent past and the arrested person was reportedly skilled in hunting wild boar and deer species.

The accused has been booked under Sections 9, 27, 29 and 35 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.