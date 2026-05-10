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Odisha: Three Arrested For Killing Spotted Deer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 19:41 IST

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Three individuals have been arrested in Odisha for the alleged killing of a spotted deer, highlighting ongoing concerns about wildlife crime and poaching in the region.

Key Points

  • Three individuals have been arrested in Odisha for allegedly killing a spotted deer.
  • The accused intended to sell the deer meat after it strayed into their village.
  • Forest officials apprehended the suspects during a search operation.
  • The incident occurred in Khapraganda village, Ganjam district.

Odisha forest officials on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly killing a spotted deer in Ganjam district.

Investigation Details of the Deer Killing

Ghumusar North division DFO Himansu Sekhar Mohanty said the accused have been identified as Udaya Naik (51), Ramesh Swain (60) and Rajesh Nayak (26), all residents of Khapraganda.

 

Preliminary investigation found that the accused killed the spotted deer at Khaparaganda village to sell its meat, he said.

"The deer, an adult, had come into the village from the nearby forest area on Saturday. The accused allegedly beat it to death," Mohanty said.

Arrest and Aftermath

He said the accused were trying to carry the carcass for processing when forest staff reached the spot.

"The accused managed to flee after seeing the forest officials' vehicle, leaving the carcass behind," he said.

Later, three of them were arrested when forest officials conducted a search operation in the nearby area, said Bibek Das, assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Ghumusar North.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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