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Chhattisgarh Vedanta Plant Explosion: Fuel Build-up Caused Blast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 16, 2026 23:08 IST

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An investigation into the deadly Vedanta power plant explosion in Chhattisgarh has revealed that excessive fuel accumulation led to a catastrophic pressure build-up, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Key Points

  • Preliminary investigation reveals excessive fuel accumulation inside the boiler furnace caused the Vedanta power plant explosion in Chhattisgarh.
  • The explosion at the Vedanta plant resulted in 20 deaths and 16 injuries due to a burst steel tube carrying high-pressure steam.
  • Vedanta and its contractor NGSL allegedly failed to adhere to maintenance and operational standards, contributing to the accident.
  • An FIR has been lodged against eight to ten individuals, including Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, for negligence.
  • A special team has been formed to further investigate the Vedanta plant explosion and identify additional responsible parties.

A preliminary technical investigation into the blast at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has found that excessive fuel accumulation inside the boiler furnace led to a pressure build-up, triggering the explosion, police officials said on Thursday.

The explosion occurred on April 14 at the plant in Singhitarai village when a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine burst, leaving several workers with severe burn injuries. The incident claimed 20 lives and left 16 persons injured.

 

Investigation Findings on the Vedanta Plant Explosion

"According to an initial report submitted by the Chief Boiler Inspector, the excessive fuel inside the furnace generated high pressure, causing a blast in the boiler. The pressure forced a lower pipe of the boiler out of its designated position, resulting in the severe accident," a police statement informed.

A report by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Sakti also confirmed that the accumulation of fuel and the resulting excessive pressure were the primary causes of the explosion, the statement added.

Negligence Allegations Against Vedanta and NGSL

During the investigation, it emerged that Vedanta company and its contractor NGSL (NTPC GE Power Services Limited) failed to properly adhere to maintenance and operational standards for machinery and equipment, the statement said.

"Lapses in upkeep and negligent operation led to sudden fluctuations in boiler pressure, ultimately causing the accident. Based on the available evidence and technical findings, negligence has been established prima facie, following which an FIR was lodged," it said.

FIR Filed, Investigation Underway

The FIR has been lodged at Dabhra police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

"Eight to ten individuals, including Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal and management official Devendra Patel, have been named in the FIR. If more persons are found responsible during the investigation, their names will be added," Thakur told PTI.

A special team led by Additional SP Pankaj Patel has been constituted, comprising Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sumit Gupta, forensic officer Srishti Singh, and Dabhra police station in-charge Rajesh Patel, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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