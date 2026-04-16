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Police Investigate Vedanta Plant Blast That Killed 20 in Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 20:51 IST

Following a devastating explosion at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh, police have launched an investigation and filed an FIR against management officials for alleged negligence.

Key Points

  • Chhattisgarh police file FIR against Vedanta plant management after explosion.
  • The explosion at the Vedanta power plant in Sakti district resulted in 20 deaths and 16 injuries.
  • The FIR includes charges of causing death by negligence and negligent conduct with respect to machinery.
  • Police investigation is underway, awaiting post-mortem, forensic, and safety reports to determine the cause of the blast.
  • Opposition Congress party had demanded an FIR and judicial inquiry into the Vedanta plant explosion.

The Chhattisgarh police on Thursday registered an FIR against the management officials and others in connection with the blast at the Vedanta power plant in Sakti district that claimed 20 lives, an official said.

The explosion occurred on April 14 at the plant in Singhitarai village when a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine burst, leaving several workers with severe burn injuries.

 

The incident claimed 20 lives and left 16 persons injured.

Police Investigation and Charges

"A case has been registered at the Dabhra police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

Eight to ten individuals have been named in the FIR. If more persons are found responsible during the investigation, their names will be added, Thakur said, adding that company and management officials, along with other responsible persons, have been booked.

Ongoing Investigation

Investigation into the incident is underway and several reports are awaited, including post-mortem reports of the deceased and findings from the forensic science laboratory and the industrial health and safety department. A technical team has also been constituted to probe the cause of the blast, he said.

"Further sections will be added if required after all reports are received," the SP said.

Following the incident, the opposition Congress had demanded registration of an FIR against the plant management and a judicial inquiry into it.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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