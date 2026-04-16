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Home  » News » Vedanta Chairman Faces FIR Over Fatal Chhattisgarh Power Plant Explosion

Vedanta Chairman Faces FIR Over Fatal Chhattisgarh Power Plant Explosion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 21:59 IST

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal faces legal scrutiny as an FIR is filed against him and others following a devastating power plant explosion in Chhattisgarh that claimed 20 lives, prompting investigations into potential negligence.

Photograph: Rediff Archives

Photograph: Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Chhattisgarh police filed an FIR against Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal and others after a power plant explosion in Sakti district.
  • The explosion at the Vedanta plant resulted in 20 deaths and 16 injuries due to a burst steel tube carrying high-pressure steam.
  • The FIR includes charges of causing death by negligence and negligent conduct with respect to machinery under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • An investigation is underway, involving forensic science laboratory reports, industrial health and safety department findings, and a technical team probing the cause of the blast.

The Chhattisgarh police on Thursday registered an FIR against Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal and others in connection with the blast at the firm's power plant in Sakti district that claimed 20 lives, an official said.

The explosion occurred on April 14 at the Vedanta plant in Singhitarai village when a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine burst, leaving several workers with severe burn injuries. The incident claimed 20 lives and left 16 persons injured.

 

Legal Action and Charges

A case has been registered at Dabhra police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

"Eight to ten individuals, including Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, have been named in the FIR. If more persons are found responsible during the investigation, their names will be added," Thakur told PTI.

Ongoing Investigation

Investigation into the incident is underway and several reports are awaited, including post-mortem reports of the deceased and findings from the forensic science laboratory and the industrial health and safety department, he said.

"A technical team has also been constituted to probe the cause of the blast. Further sections will be added if required after all reports are received," the SP said.

Following the incident, the opposition Congress had demanded registration of an FIR against the plant management and a judicial inquiry into it.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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