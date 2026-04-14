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Nine killed, 15 hurt in Chhattisgarh power plant blast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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April 14, 2026 18:56 IST

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A devastating boiler explosion at a Chhattisgarh power plant has killed nine workers and injured fifteen, sparking an investigation into the cause of the industrial accident and raising concerns about safety standards.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The explosion occurred in a boiler tube at the Singhitarai village plant, leading to immediate rescue operations.
  • Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister has ordered a probe into the incident, promising strict action against those responsible.
  • The power plant management is coordinating with medical teams and authorities to provide assistance and investigate the cause of the explosion.
  • The incident involved personnel from a sub-contractor, NGSL (NTPC GE Power Services Limited), responsible for operating and maintaining the boiler unit.

Nine workers were killed and 15 sustained injuries after a boiler exploded at a power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district on Tuesday, police said.

According to preliminary information, the blast occurred in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village in the afternoon, Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur told PTI.

 

"Nine workers have died, and 15 have sustained injuries," he said, adding that three victims were killed on the spot while the others succumbed to injuries at hospitals.

The injured were undergoing treatment at hospitals in the neighbouring Raigarh district, he said.

Local administration and police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations, the official said.

He said that as the area around the boiler remains extremely hot, workers and staff have been evacuated from the vicinity.

Rescue operations are still underway to check if more persons are trapped, he added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai termed the incident "extremely tragic" and said the government stands with the families of the deceased.

A probe will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible, he told reporters in Raipur.

Plant management statement

The plant management, in a statement, said, "An unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhitarai plant, involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL (NTPC GE Power Services Limited), which operates and maintains the unit."

The management said that its immediate priority is to ensure the best possible medical assistance and treatment to those affected, and that it is closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities.

"We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities," it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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