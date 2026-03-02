HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nagpur Blast Death Toll Climbs to 19

Nagpur Blast Death Toll Climbs to 19

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 02, 2026 11:49 IST

A devastating explosion at an explosives factory in Nagpur has claimed 19 lives, prompting arrests and a high-level investigation into the cause of the industrial accident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The death toll in the Nagpur SBL Energy Limited explosives factory blast has increased to 19.
  • Twenty-three workers are undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the Nagpur factory explosion.
  • Police have arrested nine directors of SBL Energy Limited in connection with the blast.
  • A case has been registered against 21 directors and shareholders for culpable homicide.
  • Maharashtra's Chief Minister has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the Nagpur explosives factory explosion.

The death toll in the Nagpur explosives company blast has gone up to 19 after one more person succumbed, police said on Monday.

Twenty-three other injured workers were undergoing treatment in hospitals here, a police official said.

 

The toll in the blast at the SBL Energy Limited factory on Sunday has risen to 19 with the death of one more worker, he said.

A high-level meeting chaired by Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule was underway at the divisional commissionerate here to deliberate and take stock of the incident that took place on Sunday.

Senior officials from various departments, local legislators and other leaders were present in the meeting.

Investigation and Arrests Following Nagpur Factory Blast

The police have arrested nine directors of SBL Energy Limited, where the blast took place on Sunday morning, officials said.

The Kalmeshwar police here have registered a case against 21 directors and shareholders of the company under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

The explosion occurred at the detonator packing unit of SBL Energy Limited, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil of Nagpur district.

The bodies were charred beyond recognition, and samples of the family members were being taken for DNA testing to ascertain the identities of the deceased, police said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
