Nine Directors Arrested After Nagpur Explosives Factory Blast

Nine Directors Arrested After Nagpur Explosives Factory Blast

March 02, 2026 10:57 IST

Following a devastating explosion at an explosives factory in Nagpur, police have arrested nine directors as investigations into safety violations and the cause of the blast intensify.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Nine directors of SBL Energy Limited arrested in connection with the Nagpur explosives factory blast that killed 18.
  • Police have registered a case against 21 directors and shareholders for culpable homicide.
  • Initial reports indicate safety lacunae at the explosives manufacturing company.
  • DNA testing is underway to identify the charred remains of the deceased workers.
  • Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the deadly explosion.

Police have arrested nine directors of an explosives manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Nagpur district where a blast claimed the lives of 18 persons, officials said on Monday.

The Kalmeshwar police here have registered a case against 21 directors and shareholders of the SBL Energy Limited under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

 

Nine directors of the company have so far been arrested, the police officials said.

Details of the Nagpur Explosives Factory Incident

At least 18 workers were charred to death, and 24 others were injured, most of them critically, in a powerful blast at the detonator packing unit of SBL Energy Limited, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil here on Sunday morning.

Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Dr Harssh Poddar on Monday said that an initial report by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and Defence Information System for Security (DISS) pointed to safety lacunae at the company.

Acting on the report, the police registered the case against the company officials, he said.

The arrested persons were being questioned and efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining accused in the case, the official said.

According to police, the bodies were charred beyond recognition, and samples of the family members were being taken for DNA testing to ascertain the identities of the deceased.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

