VCK keeps TVK guessing as wait for TN govt formation continues

The VCK party is set to announce its decision on whether to support the TVK in forming the government in Tamil Nadu, following discussions about power-sharing and key positions.

IMAGE: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan. Photograph: @thirumaofficial/X

Key Points VCK to announce its stance on supporting TVK in forming the government in Tamil Nadu.

Thirumavalavan authorised to make the announcement after high-level committee meeting.

VCK reportedly seeking plum posts, including Deputy CM position, in the new government.

Party discussed power-sharing and key positions at a virtual meeting.

VCK opposed to Governor's rule and supports TVK forming the government.

The Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK will announce its official stand on supporting Vijay's TVK in forming the government in the state, later in the day, the party said on Saturday.

Thirumavalavan would make the announcement at 4 pm, VCK spokesperson K K Pavalan said adding that the party's high-level committee on Friday authorised him to make the announcement.

Though the Left parties have already made their stance clear, Thirumavalavan has been postponing the announcement since Friday evening.

According to a source, the VCK is eyeing plum posts, including Deputy CM, if the party joins the TVK-led new government.

VCK's Demands For Joining The TVK Government

In the event of TVK founder Vijay vacating his Tiruchirapalli East constituency, Thirumalavalan should be fielded from the seat, the party prefers.

The source also said that the party discussed a share in power, including two or three key posts for the VCK at the virtual meeting chaired by Thirumavalavan on Friday evening. It deliberated on seeking deputy chief minister's post for Thirumavalavan and a Cabinet post for its newly elected members. The party won two seats in the April 23 Assembly election.

He indicated that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party leader may contest from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency.

Vijay, who won from two constituencies, has to vacate one and is likely to retain Perambur in Chennai.

VCK's Policy Priorities In A Coalition Government

At the virtual meeting, the VCK had discussed ensuring the continuation of Commissions appointed by the previous government to probe caste killings besides a quota for promotion for the Dalits in government jobs.

Amidst the speculation that the party was bargaining for deputy chief minister post for Thirumavalavan, VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu told reporters that the party's stance on a share in power reflected the people's feelings.

He, however, refused to elaborate.

The VCK was opposed to Governor's rule in the state and wanted the TVK, which obtained the people's mandate to form the government, he added.

"Like you, even I am waiting for my leader to announce the party's decision on supporting TVK," Vanni Arasu said, responding to a question.

Amidst the development, Thirumavalavan, whose party faced the election in alliance with the DMK, called on the outgoing Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Friday night.