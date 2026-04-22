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Home  » News » Vance's departure to Islamabad put on hold as Iran fails to respond

Vance's departure to Islamabad put on hold as Iran fails to respond

By Sagar Kulkarni
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 00:04 IST

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US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad face delay as Tehran fails to respond to American negotiating positions, raising concerns about the fragile ceasefire.

Vance's visit to Islamabad delayed

IMAGE: US Vice President J D Vance. Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

Key Points

  • US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad are delayed due to Tehran's lack of response to US negotiating positions.
  • The planned visit of US Vice President JD Vance to Islamabad has been put on hold.
  • President Trump accuses Iran of violating the ceasefire and suggests a potential resumption of bombing if no deal is reached.
  • US officials seek assurance that Iranian negotiators are fully empowered to reach an agreement.

United States Vice President J D Vance's visit to Islamabad, for peace talks with Iran to end the seven-week war, has been put on hold after Tehran failed to respond to American negotiating positions, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Vance's Planned Trip and Ceasefire Expiry

Vance was scheduled to depart Tuesday morning for Islamabad, where talks were set to resume on Wednesday -- the same day the fragile cease-fire between the United States and Iran is set to expire. 

 

Without an Iranian response, the diplomatic process is in effect paused, though the trip has not been cancelled, a US official was quoted in the New York Times report.

Conditions for Resuming Talks

The trip could be back on at a moment's notice if Iran's negotiators respond in a way that President Donald Trump deems acceptable. US officials are also looking for a clear signal that Iran's negotiators have been fully empowered to reach an agreement, the report said.

The Washington Post attributed the delay to 'additional policy meetings' involving Vance at the White House.

Trump's Accusations and Stance

Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire 'numerous times' in a post on Truth Social early Tuesday. 

In a separate interview with CNBC, he said the United States is 'going to end up with a great deal' from the negotiations.

"I think they have no choice. We've taken out their navy, we've taken out their air force, we've taken out their leaders," Trump said.

Potential Resumption of Bombing

When asked whether the US would resume bombing if a deal is not reached by Wednesday, Trump said that he expects to 'be bombing, because that is a better attitude to go in with'.

He added that the military is 'raring to go'.

The US and Iran do not have formal diplomatic relations; the Swiss government represents US interests in Iran.

The US has a long history of imposing sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme and support for militant groups.

These sanctions have significantly impacted Iran's economy.

Sagar Kulkarni in Washington, DC
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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