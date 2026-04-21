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Uncertainty Clouds US-Iran Talks As Ceasefire Nears End

By Sajjad Hussain
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 19:19 IST

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Amidst rising tensions and a looming ceasefire deadline, uncertainty clouds the US-Iran talks, with Pakistan attempting to mediate a deal to prevent further escalation.

Second round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad

IMAGE: A Pakistani army soldier walks on the premises of the Serena Hotel, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for the second phase of peace talks in Islamabad, on April 21, 2026. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points

  • US-Iran talks face uncertainty as the ceasefire deadline approaches, with Pakistan attempting to mediate.
  • The first round of US-Iran talks failed to produce desired results, prompting Pakistan to step in.
  • President Trump seeks a deal to prevent oil price rises and stock market shocks, while insisting Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons.
  • Tehran aims to leverage control of the Strait of Hormuz to ease sanctions without impeding its nuclear program.
  • A recent naval incident tested the fragile ceasefire, further escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

There was uncanny vagueness on Tuesday about the talks between the United States and Iran due to unnecessary bravado being shown by the rivals as the end of a two-week ceasefire approached.

The first round of US-Iran talks held on 11 and 12 April failed to produce the desired results for the parties, leading to a flurry of activities by Pakistan to cool tempers and raise hopes for another round of dialogue.

 

Pakistan's Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict

Pakistan launched preparations on Sunday by deploying over 10,000 personnel to provide security to the foreign delegates.

President Donald Trump had indicated that his team of negotiators could reach Islamabad by Monday night, while the Iranian delegation was also expected to travel to Islamabad, but so far, there was no sign of any peace maker in Islamabad.

Though some reports suggested that security teams from the two countries were already in the Pakistani capital to oversee preparations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met the envoys of the US and Iran on Tuesday and discussed matters related to the peace talks.

Trump's Stance on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Despite ambiguity, President Trump expressed confidence that peace talks with Iran would go ahead, and he wished for an agreement to prevent further oil price rises and stock market shocks, but insisted Iran cannot have 'the means to develop a nuclear weapon'.

Tehran, meanwhile, hopes to leverage its control of the Strait of Hormuz to strike a deal that averts a restart of the war, eases sanctions but does not impede its nuclear program.

Ceasefire Tested Amidst Ongoing Tensions

The situation remains fluid amid heated rhetoric from both sides. Still, there is hope that the second round would be held or at least the ceasefire would be extended, which is ending on Wednesday. 

Citing three US sources, American news outlet Axios reported that Vice President J D Vance is expected to depart for Islamabad by Tuesday morning for talks with Iran over a potential deal to end the war." Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are likely to join Vance.

The fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran was tested once again on Sunday when a US guided-missile destroyer fired on and seized an Iranian cargo ship after it tried to get past the US naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman, further angering the Iranians.

Pakistan has previously played a role in facilitating communication between the US and Iran.

The current tensions are rooted in disagreements over Iran's nuclear programme and US sanctions.

Any successful resolution would have significant implications for regional stability and global oil markets.

Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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