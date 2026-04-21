Trump threatens to bomb Iran as Pakistan pushes for truce extension

Amidst fragile ceasefire, Donald Trump threatens to bomb Iran if a deal isn't reached, while Pakistan desperately urges both sides to extend the truce and pursue diplomatic solutions for regional stability.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 18, 2026. Photograph: Nathan Howard/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump threatens to resume bombing Iran if no deal is reached by the ceasefire deadline.

Pakistan urges the US and Iran to extend the ceasefire and engage in further diplomatic talks.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar emphasised dialogue for regional peace and stability.

China supports Pakistan's efforts to facilitate engagement between the US and Iran.

Uncertainty remains, but there is hope for extended ceasefire or second round of talks.

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to bomb Iran if they do not agree to a deal before the end of the two-week ceasefire on Wednesday, even as Pakistan urged the two sides to extend the truce and give diplomacy a chance.

Trump had indicated that his team of negotiators could reach Islamabad by Monday night for talks, while the Iranian delegation was also expected to travel to Islamabad, but so far, there was no sign of any peace maker in Islamabad.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday evening said his country was still waiting for a formal response from Iran regarding its participation in the second round of talks with the US.

Underlining that the ceasefire ends at 4.50 am PST Wednesday, he said, "Decision from Iran to attend the talks before the end of the two-week ceasefire is critical."

Trump's Stance on Iran Negotiations

Trump said that if the ceasefire ends without an agreement, he is prepared to resume attacking Iran.

"I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with," he told CNBC's 'Squawk Box'.

When asked if he would extend the ceasefire with Iran to allow time for the peace talks to reach a deal to end the war, Trump said, "Well, I don't want to do that."

"They have to negotiate. And, you know, the one thing I'll say is this: Iran can get themselves on a very good footing. If they make a deal, they can make themselves into a strong nation again, a wonderful nation again," he added.

The President said he thinks the US is "going to end up with a great deal" with Iran to end the weeks-long war.

"I think they have no choice," Trump said when asked about his expectations from the second round of negotiations with Iran.

"We've taken out their navy, we've taken out their air force, we've taken out their leaders," he said.

"We've taken out their leaders, frankly, which does complicate things in one way, but these leaders are much more rational," Trump said. "It is regime change, no matter what you want to call it, which is not something I said I was going to do, but I've done it indirectly."

Pakistan's Diplomatic Efforts

The first round of the US-Iran talks held on 11 and 12 April failed to produce the desired results for the parties, leading to a flurry of activities by host Pakistan to cool tempers and raise hopes for another round of dialogue.

Amidst uncertainty over the US-Iran talks, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday urged the two sides to extend the two-week ceasefire and give diplomacy a chance.

Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister, met US Charge d'Affaires Natalie A Baker in Islamabad and discussed recent regional developments.

Dar underscored Pakistan's consistent emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means to address challenges and achieve lasting regional peace and stability, the foreign office said in a statement.

"He stressed the need for engagement between the United States and Iran, urged both sides to consider extending the ceasefire, and to give dialogue and diplomacy a chance," it said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also met the envoys of the US and Iran on Tuesday and discussed matters related to the peace talks.

International Support for Dialogue

Separately, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on Dar and discussed the latest regional developments, the FO said.

Jiang conveyed China's full support for and appreciation of Pakistan's continued efforts to facilitate engagement between the US and Iran for sustained peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Dar reaffirmed the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, underscored the strength of bilateral ties, and emphasised the importance of sustained high-level exchanges between the two countries.

He also held a telephonic conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the latest regional developments.

They emphasised the importance of dialogue and engagement for peace and stability, and agreed to remain in close contact, according to FO.

Hopes for a Resolution

Despite ambiguity, Trump expressed confidence that peace talks with Iran would go ahead, and he wished for an agreement to prevent further oil price rises and stock market shocks, but insisted Iran cannot have the 'means to develop a nuclear weapon'.

Pakistan launched preparations on Sunday by deploying over 10,000 personnel to provide security to the foreign delegates.

Though some reports suggested that security teams from the two countries were already in the Pakistani capital to oversee preparations.

Citing three US sources, American news outlet Axios earlier reported that Vice President J D Vance is expected to depart for Islamabad by Tuesday morning for talks with Iran over a potential deal to end the war. Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are likely to join Vance.

Tehran hopes to leverage its control of the Strait of Hormuz to strike a deal that averts a restart of the war, eases sanctions, but does not impede its nuclear program.

The situation remains fluid amid heated rhetoric from both sides. Still, there is hope that the second round would be held or at least the ceasefire would be extended, which is ending on Wednesday.

The fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran was tested once again on Sunday when a US guided-missile destroyer fired on and seized an Iranian cargo ship after it tried to get past the US naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman, further angering the Iranians.

Pakistan has historically played a role in mediating conflicts in the Middle East, leveraging its relationships with both Western and Islamic nations.

The country's efforts to facilitate US-Iran talks reflect its desire to maintain regional stability and prevent further escalation of tensions.

China's support for Pakistan's mediation efforts underscores the broader international interest in de-escalating the conflict.