HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Vaishnodevi pilgrimage resumes after brief weather break

Vaishnodevi pilgrimage resumes after brief weather break

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 18, 2025 12:45 IST

x

Registration for the pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi resumed on Thursday morning after authorities decided to give a go-ahead for the yatra that was briefly suspended due to inclement weather.

IMAGE: The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

After a 22-day suspension due to a landslide and heavy rainfall, the pilgrimage to the shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district resumed on Wednesday.

However, it was halted on Wednesday evening due to inclement weather.

 

With the weather improving, the yatra resumed this morning.

Officials said the yatra was progressing smoothly, they said.

The shrine board has made announcements asking pilgrims wanting to use heliservice to book tickets for choppers

Devotees thronging Katra, the ase camp of Mata Vaishnodevi temple, said they were happy that the yatra has resumed.

"We are happy that the yatra has begun after a long suspension. We had wished to pay obeisance at the lotus feet of Mata, but the situation here prevented us for over a fortnight due to the suspension. Now as registration has begun again, we are confident of having her darshan and seeking blessings," Tribhavan Deka, a pilgrim from Assam. said.

Deka, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine with a seven-member group, said, "We pray to Mata to keep the yatra safe and sound for all her devotees."

Like him, Savitri Devi of Uttarakhand, who has arrived in Katra along with 11 members, said, "It was the call of Mata for all of us to be here. For years, we were trying to pay obeisance here, but failed to do so. See, when the situation is bad due to heavy rains, we are here -- it is her directive."

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) announced the reopening of the yatra subject to favourable weather conditions from Wednesday morning, much to the relief of hundreds of devotees who were camping in Katra town -- the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine.

However, the respite was short-lived, as the shrine board once again suspended the yatra amid inclement weather Wednesday evening after allowing 2,500 pilgrims during the day, the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Vaishno Devi pilgrimage resumes after 3-week halt
Vaishno Devi pilgrimage resumes after 3-week halt
'The Sacred Dip Gave Us A Deep Sense Of Peace'
'The Sacred Dip Gave Us A Deep Sense Of Peace'
Mansarovar pilgrims, wedding party cross Nepal border
Mansarovar pilgrims, wedding party cross Nepal border
Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin around Sep 15: IMD
Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin around Sep 15: IMD
'They hold no value for us, why would we shake hands with them?'
'They hold no value for us, why would we shake hands with them?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Cars for the Budget-Conscious!

webstory image 2

6 Mahabharata Animations You Must Watch

webstory image 3

The Top 10 Most Searched Insta Models

VIDEOS

Aryan Khan turns photographer for dad SRK at 'The Ba ds of Bollywood' Premiere2:54

Aryan Khan turns photographer for dad SRK at 'The Ba ds...

Former Prez Ram Nath Kovind recalls PM Modi's visit to his village5:29

Former Prez Ram Nath Kovind recalls PM Modi's visit to...

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday1:06

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate PM Modi's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV