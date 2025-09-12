Mansarovar pilgrims, wedding party cross Nepal border

Amid the ongoing unrest in Nepal, a group of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu left for Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet crossing the India-Nepal border at Rupaidiha in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.

IMAGE: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) conducts patrolling along the Indo-Nepal Border to curb infiltration amid ongoing Nepal unrest, on Thursday. Photograph: SSB/ANI Photo

A 'nikah' was also solemnised after Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) allowed 11 persons of a marriage party to go to Nepal on motorcycles, according to local residents.

Ganga Singh Udawat, Commandant of the SSB's 42nd Battalion, told PTI that a group of 23 pilgrims who had set out for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram reached Nepal border at Rupaidiha on Thursday.

The group was to go to Kailash Mansarovar via Nepalganj.

"The pilgrims were stopped in view of the deteriorating situation and curfew in Nepal. But they said they were going to the court of Lord Shiva and only he could protect them," Udawat said.

According to the SSB Commandant, the pilgrims said they have talked to the Nepal administration through their tour operator and the Nepalese security forces have promised to take them safely.

Later, after confirmation from the Armed Police Force in Nepal, the pilgrims were sent to Nepalganj.

Meanwhile, local residents said a 'nikah' was also solemnised at the India-Nepal border in Bahraich district after much time was lost.

The wedding procession of Salauddin, a resident of Khairniha village in Bahraich, was to go to Balegaon village in Nepal's Banke district but was stopped by the SSB at the border.

After much persuasion, the SSB allowed the groom and 10 of the 'baraatis' to proceed through Rupaidiha border, while the rest of the procession were told to stay back. The groom and the 'baraatis' reached Nepal on motorcycles and completed the 'nikah' rituals, locals said.

They said usually there are hundreds of 'baraatis' in such wedding processions, but this time, the tradition had to be altered due to the prevailing circumstances.

Meanwhile, another 'nikah' that was scheduled to be held in Banke district was performed at the border.

Ayodhya resident Reshu Khan was to marry Shabana from Banke. However, when the wedding procession from Ayodhya reached the Rupaidiha border on Thursday, they were stopped by the SSB, even as the bride's side was waiting in Nepal.

Finally, both the families consulted each other, and the bride and some of her close relatives came to the Rupaidiha border, where the 'nikah' was performed in the presence of a maulvi. The arrangements for the ceremony were made with the help of local people.

After the 'nikah', the 'baraatis' returned to Ayodhya, locals said.

Nepal is in turmoil as Gen Z protestors are spearheading anti-government protests in the country, demanding that Parliament be dissolved and the Constitution amended to reflect the will of the people. The death toll from the violent demonstrations increased to 34 on Thursday.