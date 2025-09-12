HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mansarovar pilgrims, wedding party cross Nepal border

Mansarovar pilgrims, wedding party cross Nepal border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 12, 2025 12:57 IST

x

Amid the ongoing unrest in Nepal, a group of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu left for Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet crossing the India-Nepal border at Rupaidiha in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.

IMAGE: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) conducts patrolling along the Indo-Nepal Border to curb infiltration amid ongoing Nepal unrest, on Thursday. Photograph: SSB/ANI Photo

A 'nikah' was also solemnised after Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) allowed 11 persons of a marriage party to go to Nepal on motorcycles, according to local residents.

Ganga Singh Udawat, Commandant of the SSB's 42nd Battalion, told PTI that a group of 23 pilgrims who had set out for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram reached Nepal border at Rupaidiha on Thursday.

The group was to go to Kailash Mansarovar via Nepalganj.

 

"The pilgrims were stopped in view of the deteriorating situation and curfew in Nepal. But they said they were going to the court of Lord Shiva and only he could protect them," Udawat said.

According to the SSB Commandant, the pilgrims said they have talked to the Nepal administration through their tour operator and the Nepalese security forces have promised to take them safely.

Later, after confirmation from the Armed Police Force in Nepal, the pilgrims were sent to Nepalganj.

Meanwhile, local residents said a 'nikah' was also solemnised at the India-Nepal border in Bahraich district after much time was lost.

The wedding procession of Salauddin, a resident of Khairniha village in Bahraich, was to go to Balegaon village in Nepal's Banke district but was stopped by the SSB at the border.

After much persuasion, the SSB allowed the groom and 10 of the 'baraatis' to proceed through Rupaidiha border, while the rest of the procession were told to stay back. The groom and the 'baraatis' reached Nepal on motorcycles and completed the 'nikah' rituals, locals said.

They said usually there are hundreds of 'baraatis' in such wedding processions, but this time, the tradition had to be altered due to the prevailing circumstances.

Meanwhile, another 'nikah' that was scheduled to be held in Banke district was performed at the border.

Ayodhya resident Reshu Khan was to marry Shabana from Banke. However, when the wedding procession from Ayodhya reached the Rupaidiha border on Thursday, they were stopped by the SSB, even as the bride's side was waiting in Nepal.

Finally, both the families consulted each other, and the bride and some of her close relatives came to the Rupaidiha border, where the 'nikah' was performed in the presence of a maulvi. The arrangements for the ceremony were made with the help of local people.

After the 'nikah', the 'baraatis' returned to Ayodhya, locals said.

Nepal is in turmoil as Gen Z protestors are spearheading anti-government protests in the country, demanding that Parliament be dissolved and the Constitution amended to reflect the will of the people. The death toll from the violent demonstrations increased to 34 on Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Gen Z Want Radical Change In Nepal'
'Gen Z Want Radical Change In Nepal'
Nepal Set to Appoint Lady Caretaker PM
Nepal Set to Appoint Lady Caretaker PM
What Nepal Gen-Z demands after toppling Oli govt
What Nepal Gen-Z demands after toppling Oli govt
Is Nepal unrest handiwork of 'outsiders'?
Is Nepal unrest handiwork of 'outsiders'?
'A New Generation Refuses To Be Silent'
'A New Generation Refuses To Be Silent'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's Top 5 Heroes

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

Lava's Affordable 5G Phone With 5000mAh Power

VIDEOS

CM Yogi welcomes Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam in Ayodhya1:27

CM Yogi welcomes Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam in Ayodhya

Bollywood diva Yami Gautam spotted in Mumbai0:56

Bollywood diva Yami Gautam spotted in Mumbai

UP to unveil world's 1st park crafted from ceramic waste1:45

UP to unveil world's 1st park crafted from ceramic waste

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV