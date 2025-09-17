Vaishno Devi pilgrimage resumes after 3-week halt

Amid chants of 'Jai Mata Di', the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills resumed in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday, after a suspension of 22 days due to a devastating landslide that claimed 34 lives and injured 20, officials said.

IMAGE: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended due to adverse weather and safety concerns. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The Shrine Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) announced the reopening of the yatra subject to favourable weather conditions from this morning, bringing cheers on the faces of many devotees who were camping in Katra town -- the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine.

Hundreds of pilgrims gathered at Banganga Darshani gate, the starting point of the yatra, in the early hours of the day, expressing immense happiness and relief on the commencement of the pilgrimage.

Shrine board officials said the yatra began at 6 am from both the routes leading to the hilltop shrine after a temporary suspension necessitated by inclement weather conditions and essential maintenance of the track leading to the shrine.

Pilgrims are advised to carry valid identification, follow designated pathways and cooperate with on-ground staff, the officials said, adding Radio Frequency Identity Card (RFID)-based tracking remains mandatory for transparency and traceability.

The shrine board expressed its gratitude to all devotees for their patience and understanding during the temporary suspension.

"The resumption of the Yatra marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience and the board remains committed to upholding the sanctity, safety and dignity of this revered pilgrimage," an official said.

"We are extremely happy that the yatra has resumed. We reached the base camp from Pune two days ago and it was a difficult wait but we were sure that we are going to have a 'darshan' before returning to our home town," said a woman pilgrim, part of a group from Maharashtra.

The pilgrims termed the resumption of the yatra as a very special day and said 'visiting the shrine is a blessing, and we thank the officials for making this possible'.

The shrine board urged all pilgrims to strictly follow safety guidelines and remain updated through official communication channels.

With the path now declared safe, the pilgrimage is expected to see a large number of devotees in the coming days, especially during the upcoming Navratri scheduled to start from September 22 till October 1.

The pilgrimage was suspended on August 26, hours before a major landslide hit the route leading to the shrine that resulted in the human loss.