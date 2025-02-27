'The Sacred Dip Gave Us A Deep Sense Of Peace'

The rhythmic sound of the oars hitting the water and the sight of countless pilgrims chanting along the riverbanks created an unforgettable atmosphere, says Varalaxmi Sompuri.

Photographs, video: Kind courtesy Varalaxmi/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Varalaxmi Sompuri and her sister, Dhanalaxmi Papabathini, at the Maha Kumbh.

I’ve always found the Kumbh Mela fascinating. This year, since it was the Maha Kumbh, my sisters – Dhanalaxmi and Shivani and I -- decided we should definitely go.

Our journey was not just a spiritual experience but also an adventure filled with unforgettable moments.

We started our trip with immense excitement, travelling by train with a confirmed sleeper class ticket to Prayagraj. It was packed with pilgrims from all over the country, each carrying a sense of devotion and enthusiasm. As we chatted with our fellow travellers, we felt a growing sense of unity and anticipation for what awaited us at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Upon reaching the city, we were fortunate to meet a kind autorickshaw driver who guided us to the nearby Someshwar Nath Mahadev temple. His helpful nature made us feel at ease in the massive crowd.

From there, we started looking for accommodation and found a tent stay, which included all the basic facilities, for just Rs 100 per person for 24 hours!

Without wasting much time, we decided to head straight to the Triveni Sangam the same day.

To reach the exact confluence point in the middle of the river, we took a boat ride that cost Rs 1,500 per person.

The experience of sailing on the calm waters, surrounded by thousands of devotees, was surreal. The rhythmic sound of the oars hitting the water and the sight of countless pilgrims chanting along the riverbanks created an unforgettable atmosphere.

Once we reached the Sangam, we took the holy dip directly from the boat.

The cold water sent shivers down our spines as we stepped in but the experience was truly divine. Taking the sacred dip, we felt a deep sense of peace; all our worries seemed to wash away in the holy waters. It was a moment of reflection, devotion and immense gratitude.

Video: The Ganga aarti at Prayagraj.

After our sacred bath, we explored the vibrant surroundings of the Kumbh Mela.

We visited various akharas and listened to spiritual discourses by renowned saints. We were surrounded by the sound of devotional songs, ringing bells and the scent of incense.

We also explored the food stalls but the prices were quite high. Even simple snacks like kachoris and tea were more expensive than usual. Though the taste was good, we had to be mindful of our spending. Despite this, we managed to enjoy some local delicacies while keeping our budget in check.

After an unforgettable experience at the Maha Kumbh, it was time to head back home.

From Someshwar temple, we opted for a bike service to reach Prayagraj station; this cost us Rs 1,500 per person. The bike riders were skilled and ensured a smooth and safe ride through the crowded streets.

However, since bikes were not allowed all the way to the station, we had to walk the last two to three kilometres. Though tiring, it gave us one last chance to take in the sights and sounds of the city before boarding our train.

This time, we were fortunate to have confirmed AC tickets, which made the trip back much more comfortable, allowing us to relax and reflect on our incredible experience.

Apart from being a spiritual retreat, the trip also strengthened the bond between my sisters and me.

Walking hand in hand through the massive crowds, looking out for each other and sharing moments of exhaustion and joy made us realise, once again, the importance of family.

As we returned from the Maha Kumbh, tired but fulfilled, we carried with us not just memories but a deep sense of connection to our faith, our culture and to each other.

The experience was unforgettable and we promised each other that we would go for the next Kumbh as well and relive this divine journey.

The sisters' journey in pictures:

IMAGE: Varalaxmi Sompuri and her sisters, Dhanalaxmi and Shivani Papabathini, at the start of their Maha Kumbh journey.

IMAGE: Ready to catch the train.

IMAGE: Selfie toh banta hai.

IMAGE: The boat ride to the middle of the Sangam for the holy dip.

IMAGE: "Taking the sacred dip, we felt a deep sense of peace," says Varalaxmi.

IMAGE: Paying her respect to India's martyrs.

IMAGE: And to Bharat Mata.

IMAGE: Har Har Mahadev.

IMAGE: The Someshwar Nath Mahadev mandir.

IMAGE: Ready to head back.