V D Satheesan: Opposition Firebrand to Kerala CM

V D Satheesan, a key figure in Kerala politics, has revitalised the Congress party through his aggressive opposition and focus on critical local issues, marking a significant turning point for the party's future.

IMAGE: Satheesan is also credited with bringing younger faces into the Congress organisation and trying to project a cleaner and more modern image for the opposition alliance. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points V D Satheesan is recognised for his aggressive opposition to the Left government in Kerala and his efforts to revive the Congress party.

Satheesan's focus on corruption allegations, law-and-order issues, and the state's financial troubles has defined his role as Leader of the Opposition.

His leadership is credited with bringing younger faces into the Congress organisation and projecting a cleaner image for the opposition alliance.

Satheesan's strong performance in the 2026 Kerala election has solidified his position as a leading political figure.

His steady approach and focus on local issues have helped rebuild voter confidence in the Congress-led UDF.

For the last decade, V D Satheesan has built his image as an aggressive opposition voice in Kerala politics, mixing sharp attacks on the Left government with a calm and accessible public style.

The 61-year-old lawyer-turned-politician from Paravur near Kochi, who rose through the student wing of the Congress party and is seen by supporters as a leader who helped revive the party's energy after its 2021 defeat, is the new Chief Minister of Kerala.

Satheesan's Rise as Leader of Opposition

The party high command chose him after considering his performance as leader of opposition in the Kerala assembly, where he focused heavily on corruption allegations, law-and-order issues and the state's financial troubles, often taking the fight directly to Left Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Although he was never a minister before, colleagues describe him as disciplined and media-savvy, while critics within the Congress say his centralised style has sometimes upset senior leaders in the faction-ridden party.

Satheesan is also credited with bringing younger faces into the Congress organisation and trying to project a cleaner and more modern image for the opposition alliance.

Impact on Kerala Elections

His strong performance in the 2026 Kerala election, where the Congress-led United Democratic Front made major gains, has strengthened his position as one of the leading contenders for the chief minister's post.

He emerged as a crowd-puller in the Congress after legendary leaders K Karunakaran, A K Antony and Oommen Chandy. His popularity became evident when thousands of supporters took to the streets, even as party leadership reports at one point considered senior leader K C Venugopal's name for the top post.

Just ahead of the Kerala Assembly election, Satheesan had made a striking pledge-- he would take rashtreeya vanavas--a political exile--if the Congress-led UDF failed to secure a decisive victory. He had predicted over 100 seats for the UDF in the polls, which proved to be correct.

It was a bold statement of confidence during a campaign where he projected quiet certainty about the alliance's chances.

Reviving Congress After 2021 Defeat

For many Congress workers in Kerala, the roots of this victory trace back to the difficult months after the 2021 defeat in the Assembly polls, when Rahul Gandhi backed Satheesan as Leader of the Opposition.

What seemed like a risky, even uncertain choice at the time is now widely seen within the party as a turning point.

Satheesan's steady, ground-level approach and consistent focus on local issues helped rebuild both organisation and voter confidence.

In the process, he even faced strong opposition from prominent Hindu caste leaders--Vellappally Natesan, leader of the numerically strong Ezhava community, and G Sukumaran Nair, leader of his own community organisation, the NSS.

Satheesan's Political Journey

Emerging from student politics to become one of Kerala's most vocal Opposition leaders, Satheesan has built an image as a sharp, practical politician who combines legal knowledge with a strong sense of political strategy.

Over the years, he has played an important role in helping revive the Congress-led UDF's position in the state.

Born in Nettoor in Ernakulam district, Satheesan's political journey began on college campuses.

He was active in student politics at S H College, Thevara, and later at Mahatma Gandhi University, where he held key student leadership roles. His work in the National Students'Union of India (NSUI) further strengthened his position within the Congress party.

A practising lawyer at the Kerala High Court, Satheesan first entered electoral politics in the mid-1990s from the Paravur constituency.

He lost his first election, but quickly recovered from the setback and went on to win the seat in the next attempt. Since then, he has retained Paravur through multiple elections, building a strong local base over the years.

Key Roles and Achievements

A long-time supporter of former Chief Minister K Karunakaran, Satheesan has now completed several consecutive terms as MLA, with victories in 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021. In the 2021 Assembly election, he won with a margin of 21,301 votes, showing his continued influence in the constituency.

Within the Congress organisation, he has served in key roles, including AICC secretary and KPCC vice-president.

He came into the spotlight through debates and interventions in the Assembly, including a notable political exchange with former Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac over inter-state lotteries, which added to his reputation as a leader focused on policy arguments.

Satheesan has also spoken on environmental issues. During the Congress-led government years, he was part of a group of UDF MLAs informally called the "Green MLAs", who supported the Madhav Gadgil Committee report on protecting the Western Ghats, while also raising concerns about its implementation.

Known for his detailed preparation, he is seen as a leader who studies issues carefully before speaking. A major turning point came in 2021, when he was chosen as Leader of the Opposition after the UDF's defeat in the Assembly elections.

Since then, he has taken a more aggressive approach against the ruling Left government, often using data and pointed arguments both inside and outside the Assembly.

Under his leadership, the UDF improved its performance in several elections, including bypoll wins and a strong showing in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala. The alliance also performed better in local body elections, which supporters link to his focus on teamwork within the coalition.