Kerala Opposition Leader Criticises CM Vijayan's Choice of Words and Government Spending

Kerala's opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, criticising his language, conduct, and the state government's expenditure on self-promoting advertisements.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala's opposition leader V.D. Satheesan criticised CM Pinarayi Vijayan's recent remarks against G Sudhakaran and Ramesh Pisharody.

Satheesan condemned the Kerala government's spending of taxpayer money on self-promotion and advertising.

The opposition leader criticised CM Vijayan's response to a CPI(M) worker's question, calling it reminiscent of All India Radio.

Satheesan highlighted the alleged lack of action against LDF MLA M Mukesh and film director PT Kunju Muhammed regarding sexual assault complaints.

The opposition leader criticised the Kerala government for spending over Rs 11 lakh on a special interview of the CM by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his party leaders over their recent remarks against former Left leader G Sudhakaran and actor Ramesh Pisharody.

Satheesan said that a 'cultural Haritha Karma Sena' will have to be created to clean the bad language being used by the CM and CPI(M).

The opposition leader also said that it was not right that the Left government spent crores on advertising itself and the CM at the expense of the taxpayers money.

Speaking to reporters at Perumbavoor here, Satheesan said that the response given by the CM to his own party worker who wanted to ask a question will tarnish the image of all political leaders in the eyes of the public.

Vijayan, on Monday, had said -- "go and ask at home" -- when a CPI(M) worker, Das P George, sought to ask him a question while he was speaking at a public event at Konni in Pathanamthitta district.

Criticising the CM's response, Satheesan said that Vijayan was like the All India Radio -- "you have to just hear what is being said and cannot ask any questions".

He said that people will come out on the streets with questions to the CM and "he will be forced to answer them".

Satheesan also referred to the CM's "chettatharam" (cheapness) remark against Sudhakaran and former state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac's "komali" (joker) term used against Pisharody, and said that CPI(M) in Kerala was falling to new lows.

Sudhakaran is contesting with UDF support from Ambalapuzha assembly seat and Pisharody is the Congress candidate from Palakkad consituency in the upcoming polls on April 9.

Satheesan said that just like the 'Haritha Karma Sena', which ensures cleanliness in the state, a 'cultural Haritha Karma Sena' will be required to clean the bad language being used by the CM and various CPI(M) leaders.

He said that Malayalam is such a beautiful language, but the CM and CPI(M) are using such cuss words.

Allegations of Inaction in Sexual Assault Cases

Regarding the CM's remark, earlier in the day at a press conference in Idukki, that the Congress and the opposition leader stood with Rahul Mamkootathil, an accused in three sexual assault cases, Satheesan said it was Vijayan who protected those involved in such matters.

He referred to the alleged lack of action against LDF MLA M Mukesh and Malayalam film director PT Kunju Muhammed following sexual assault complaints against them.

"In contrast, the Congress and I as the opposition leader took strong action against those in the party facing similar allegations. So, it is us who stood with the women and not the CM," Satheesan contended.

Controversy Over CM's Interview with Mohanlal

When reporters pointed out that over Rs 11 lakh was spent on the special interview of the CM by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, the LoP claimed that the "government treasury was being used to run political campaigns".

"They are carrying out political campaigns and advertisements at the cost of taxpayers' money. No past government in Kerala has ever done it," he contended.

Satheesan said that he did not criticise the interview and was of the view that the CM had the right to hold discussions with the superstar.

"But, not at taxpayers' expense. It was wrong to spend the people's money on that. I request the CM to deposit that money back in the treasury," he said.