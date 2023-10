Glimpses of Chamoli in Uttarakhand which received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

IMAGE: Snowy steps leading to the sky. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib covered in a thick layer of snow, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com