Mago Chuna Is Ready To Defend India Against China

IMAGE: The residents of Mago Chuna village have a message for China. Photograph: ANI

Have you met Ms Noorie Gandhi.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Enjoy a toy train ride on the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway line.

And visit Ullada, one of India's best tourist villages.

Manangudi Fights Soil Erosion

Location: Ramanathapuram

Seeds that will grow into plants.

That's how the Manangudi panchayat in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district plan to reduce the soil erosion caused by the sea.

Women residents planted around 3 lakh palm tree seeds near the beach.

When India, US Prepare For Battle

Location: Alaska

Troops from the Indian and US armies recently carried out para jumps from a transport aircraft in Alaska.

The exercise, aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two forces, was conducted during the India-US exercise Yudh Abhyas.

Take a look.

Water Zorbing At Dal Lake

Location: Srinagar

Trying out this sport in the backdrop of the Himalayas is a different experience altogether.

Shimla's Toy Train Toots Again

Location: Shimla

After nearly three months, tourists are enjoying riding the toy train on the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway line.

'Gaadi bula rahi hai, dost!'

(PS: Gaadi bula rahi hai is an iconic song features in the beginning of the 1974 Dharmendra film, Dost; lyricist Anand Bakshi deftly weaves in a life message, Laxmikant-Pyarelal work their magic with the music and the incredible Kishore Kumar makes it a must-listen-to-again-and-again number.)

Mago Chuna Is Ready To Fight With China

Location: Mago Chuna

While China may claim Arunachal Pradesh is part of its territory, those living on the Arunachali border village, Mago Chuna, have this to say to Beijing.

Stunning! The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Location: Nilgiris

What the CCTV cameras quietly captured.

Have You Met Ms Noorie Gandhi?

Location: New Delhi

She's an adoptee.

And she's the newest addition to the Gandhi family.

Rahul Gandhi introduces her to the world.

Why You Should Visit Ullada

Location: Nilgiris

It has a waterfall.

Cliffs.

And the second-largest gorge after the Grand Canyon in the USA.

It's lush green.

These are just some of the reasons why Ullada in Ketti has been selected as one of India's best tourist villages by the central tourism department.

