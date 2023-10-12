News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mago Chuna Is Ready To Defend India Against China

Mago Chuna Is Ready To Defend India Against China

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Last updated on: October 12, 2023 09:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The residents of Mago Chuna village have a message for China. Photograph: ANI

Have you met Ms Noorie Gandhi.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Enjoy a toy train ride on the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway line.

And visit Ullada, one of India's best tourist villages.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Manangudi Fights Soil Erosion
Location: Ramanathapuram

Seeds that will grow into plants.

That's how the Manangudi panchayat in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district plan to reduce the soil erosion caused by the sea.

Women residents planted around 3 lakh palm tree seeds near the beach.

All Videos: ANI

 

When India, US Prepare For Battle
Location: Alaska

Troops from the Indian and US armies recently carried out para jumps from a transport aircraft in Alaska.

The exercise, aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two forces, was conducted during the India-US exercise Yudh Abhyas.

Take a look.

 

 

Water Zorbing At Dal Lake
Location: Srinagar

Trying out this sport in the backdrop of the Himalayas is a different experience altogether.

 

Shimla's Toy Train Toots Again
Location: Shimla

After nearly three months, tourists are enjoying riding the toy train on the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway line.

'Gaadi bula rahi hai, dost!'

(PS: Gaadi bula rahi hai is an iconic song features in the beginning of the 1974 Dharmendra film, Dost; lyricist Anand Bakshi deftly weaves in a life message, Laxmikant-Pyarelal work their magic with the music and the incredible Kishore Kumar makes it a must-listen-to-again-and-again number.)

 

Mago Chuna Is Ready To Fight With China
Location: Mago Chuna

While China may claim Arunachal Pradesh is part of its territory, those living on the Arunachali border village, Mago Chuna, have this to say to Beijing.

 

Stunning! The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
Location: Nilgiris

What the CCTV cameras quietly captured.

 

Have You Met Ms Noorie Gandhi?
Location: New Delhi

She's an adoptee.

And she's the newest addition to the Gandhi family.

Rahul Gandhi introduces her to the world.

 

 

Why You Should Visit Ullada
Location: Nilgiris

It has a waterfall.

Cliffs.

And the second-largest gorge after the Grand Canyon in the USA.

It's lush green.

These are just some of the reasons why Ullada in Ketti has been selected as one of India's best tourist villages by the central tourism department.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
Print this article
Why I Had My Daughter Via A Sperm Donor
Why I Had My Daughter Via A Sperm Donor
'Mother Teresa must have been God incarnate'
'Mother Teresa must have been God incarnate'
'It was not just an operation against NewsClick'
'It was not just an operation against NewsClick'
Big Reveal: Will Smith-Jada Separated...
Big Reveal: Will Smith-Jada Separated...
Pay Off Home Loan? Invest For Retirement?
Pay Off Home Loan? Invest For Retirement?
Special Trains For Pakistan Game
Special Trains For Pakistan Game
Goodbye, Mr Gangadhar
Goodbye, Mr Gangadhar
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Israel: 'The situation has never been so bad'

Israel: 'The situation has never been so bad'

'The barrage of rockets has quietened down'

'The barrage of rockets has quietened down'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances