News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will come to BJP HQ, jail whoever you want: Kejriwal dares Modi

Will come to BJP HQ, jail whoever you want: Kejriwal dares Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 18, 2024 19:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that he and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders would go to the Bhratiya Janata Party headquarters on March 19 "so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail".

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: @ArvindKejriwal/X

The BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too, he claimed at a press briefing hours after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on his party's parliamentarian Swati Maliwal.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, however, asserted that his party could not be crushed by sending its leaders to jail.

 

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail, he said, "I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail."

"The AAP is an idea. For as many AAP leaders you jail, the country would produce leaders a hundred times more," Kejriwal said.

He claimed that the AAP's "fault" was that its government in Delhi built good schools, set up Mohalla Clinics, provided free treatment and ensured free round-the-clock power supply in the city which the BJP could not do.

Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, has been granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2, a day after the last phase of polling in the general elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
AAP shares new clip accusing Maliwal of 'staging drama'
AAP shares new clip accusing Maliwal of 'staging drama'
Slapped 7-8 times, kicked in chest: Maliwal In FIR
Slapped 7-8 times, kicked in chest: Maliwal In FIR
Vote for BJP will send me back to jail: Kejriwal
Vote for BJP will send me back to jail: Kejriwal
FMCG companies continue to lag India Inc peers
FMCG companies continue to lag India Inc peers
Raj Thackeray Steals Show At Modi Rally
Raj Thackeray Steals Show At Modi Rally
Impact Player has disrupted balance of game: Kohli
Impact Player has disrupted balance of game: Kohli
Will win by a bigger margin, says Brij Bhushan's son
Will win by a bigger margin, says Brij Bhushan's son
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar held in Maliwal assault case

Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar held in Maliwal assault case

Maliwal facing arrest, blackmailed by BJP: AAP

Maliwal facing arrest, blackmailed by BJP: AAP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances