Will Kesard Onji Dina Be Olympic Sport?

IMAGE: Have you heard of Kesard Onji Dina? Photograph: ANI

When the Indian Army and Air Force come together...

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: The World's Tallest Ashtadhatu Nataraja.

Kashmir's beautiful marigold farms.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Wow, Tamannaah!

Location: Mumbai

How does Tamannaah Bhatia always look so stunning?

All Videos: ANI

Kashmir's Marigold Farms

Location: Doda

You've definitely seen one in sunshine yellow. And one in bright orange.

They are part of every important occasion in our lives -- be it festivals, celebrations or even mourning.

The marigold is a precious flower in our lives.

And now, it's helping farmers in Kashmir better their lives.

Kesard Onji Dina

Location: Mangaluru

Which literally translates into 'One day in the mud'.

Look at the fun the participants had.

Modi, With 7,200 Diamonds

Location: Surat

That's what Surat-based architect and engineer Vipul J P Vala has created.

Delhi's Impressive New Nataraja

Location: Delhi

It's made of Ashtadhatu -- an eight-metal alloy that includes gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, iron and mercury.

It's 27 feet tall. Weighs 18 tons. And is the tallest statue made of Ashtadhatu.

If you haven't seen the magnificent Nataraja at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, see it here.

When The Army And Air Force Come Together...

Location: Kishtwar

...They are twice as strong.

Check out the joint operation they conducted at Navapachi, Kishtwar.

Goddess Kali And Dahi Handi

Location: Mumbai

A unique performance by a talented crew that showed one God celebrating another.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com