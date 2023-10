Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli, Munsiyari received fresh snowfall on Monday, October 16, 2023. Meanwhile, other parts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, were lashed by rain.

The Dehradun Meteorological Centre has forecast the possibility of snowfall at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

IMAGE: A view of the snow-blanketed Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photograph

