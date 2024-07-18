News
Usha Vance Makes Her Debut At RNC

Usha Vance Makes Her Debut At RNC

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: July 18, 2024 09:43 IST
IMAGE: Usha Chilukuri Vance, 38, speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention before her husband vice presidential candidate J D Vance made his pitch to America, here and below. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Usha Chilukuri Vance, Republican vice presidential candidate J D Vance's wife, introduced her husband before he spoke at the Republican National Convention.

It is a tradition at political conventions in America for a spouse to introduce her/his husband/wife before their speech to delegates.

A Washington Post reporter recalled Barbara Bush's humourous speech before her husband George H W Bush spoke at the RNC at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans back in 1988 and Michelle Obama finding her husband's first name funny when she spoke at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in the Ball Arena, Denver.

Melania Trump is not attending this year's RNC at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and Usha's speech introducing her husband JD will be the only speech delegates will hear from a spouse on the Trump-Vance ticket.

 

Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Usha and JD embrace and kiss after her speech, here and below. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
