Usha Vance Makes Her Debut At RNC

Usha Chilukuri Vance, Republican vice presidential candidate J D Vance's wife, introduced her husband before he spoke at the Republican National Convention.
It is a tradition at political conventions in America for a spouse to introduce her/his husband/wife before their speech to delegates.
A Washington Post reporter recalled Barbara Bush's humourous speech before her husband George H W Bush spoke at the RNC at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans back in 1988 and Michelle Obama finding her husband's first name funny when she spoke at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in the Ball Arena, Denver.
Melania Trump is not attending this year's RNC at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and Usha's speech introducing her husband JD will be the only speech delegates will hear from a spouse on the Trump-Vance ticket.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com