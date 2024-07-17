News
Rediff.com  » News » Support for Super Trump

Support for Super Trump

By REDIFF NEWS
July 17, 2024 09:14 IST
Glimpses from day 2 at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA.

 

IMAGE: A person holds a Super Trump colouring book at the RNC. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Donald J Trump with his running mate J D Vance on day 2 of the RNC. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An attendee wears a shirt in support of Trump. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An attendee wears a cutout of Trump's face as others wave signs. Photograph: Callaghan O'hare/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Attendees hold signs in support of the Trump-Vance ticket as former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley speaks on Day 2 of the RNC. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: 'Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period... There are some Americans who don't agree with Donald Trump 100% of the time. My message to them is simple: You don't have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him,' Nikki Haley told delegates at the RNC. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trucks displaying messages against Trump drive through downtown Milwaukee ahead of day 2 at the RNC. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

