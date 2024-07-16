News
Rediff.com  » News » Trump Appears With Bandaged Ear At Republican Convention

Trump Appears With Bandaged Ear At Republican Convention

By REDIFF NEWS
July 16, 2024 09:31 IST
Donald Trump made a triumphant entrance on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Trump walked into the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, Reuters reported, with a thick bandage over the ear as the crowd chanted 'Fight! Fight! Fight!'

The former president, Reuters reported, settled into a box with his elder sons Donald Jr. and Eric and US Senator J D Vance, who Trump declared as his vice presidential nominee.

 

IMAGE: Two days before the RNC began at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a would be assassin had grazed Trump's ear at a rally in Butler County, Pennyslvania. Photograph: Callaghan O'hare/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump was loudly applauded when he made an appearance with a bandaged ear at the Republican National Convention. Photograph: Callaghan O'hare/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump with Republican vice presidential nominee J D Vance. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, and US Congressman Byron Donalds on Day 1 of the Republican National Convention. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

