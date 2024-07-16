Will Usha Vance Be First Hindu Second Lady?

Indian-American lawyer Usha Chilukuri Vance has burst into the spotlight after her husband, J D Vance, was named by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as his running mate.

Usha, 38, would be the possible first Indian American second lady if Trump and Vance win the November 5 general elections against incumbent President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Usha joined her 39-year-old husband on Monday as he accepted the nomination in an acclimation vote by delegates after the couple jubilantly greeted convention attendees.

The daughter of Indian immigrants, Usha grew up in a San Diego suburb. Friends from her childhood and adolescence described her as a 'leader' and a 'bookworm', PTI reported. As of 2014, she was a registered Democrat.

IMAGE: Republican vice presidential candidate J D Vance is accompanied by his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance as he arrives for Day 1 of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Usha and J D Vance attend Day 1 of the RNC. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: J D Vance kisses Usha after his nomination as Donald J Trump's running mate is announced. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: J D Vance celebrates being declared the winner of his Senate race with Usha at his side at his 2022 USA midterm elections night party in Columbus, Ohio, November 8, 2022, here and below. Photograph: Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Photograph: Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Photograph: Gaelen Morse/Reuters

IMAGE: Usha Vance speaks to the media after the couple voted on election day in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 8, 2022. Photograph: Gaelen Morse/Reuters

IMAGE: J D Vance and Usha embrace after casting their ballots in the midterm elections in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 8, 2022. Photograph: Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Usha, a graduate of the Yale Law School, is a civil litigation attorney at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP. She has clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. She also clerked for Justice Brett Kavanaugh while he was a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Usha and Vance met at the Yale Law School where they were studying.

She would be the first Hindu spouse of a vice president and would succeed second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is the first Jewish spouse of a vice president, the New York Post newspaper reported -- if the Trump-Vance ticket was elected, of course.

The Vance couple was married in 2014 in Kentucky and were blessed by a Hindu priest at a different event, according to a New York Times profile.

Usha said she was reluctant to gain greater public exposure in a Fox & Friends joint interview with her husband last month, the New York Post newspaper reported.

J D Vance's successful 2022 Senate campaign was 'an adventure', she said, but 'I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now.'

'But I believe in JD and I really love him, and so we'll just sort of see what happens with our life where we're open,' she said in the interview.

Vance said his wife 'is not a Christian' but was 'very supportive' of his deepening faith, the report added.

Asked about the challenges of an interfaith marriage, she said, 'There are a lot of things that we just agree on, I think, especially when it comes to family life, how to raise our kids. And so I think the answer really is, we just talk a lot.'

Prior to law school, she got a bachelor's degree in history from Yale and a master of philosophy degree from the University of Cambridge.

Usha has not appeared in many public events but has made some appearances on talk shows.

On Monday, she was seen along with Vance on the floor of the Republican National Convention as part of the Ohio delegation.

People said Vance tends to keep his children out of the spotlight, though he has made references to his children over the years.

ANI adds: Usha Chilukuri was born January 6, 1986, in the suburbs of San Diego, California, to Indian immigrant Professors Krish and Lakshmi Chilukuri.

She attended Yale University and graduated summa cum laude (a Latin phrase that translates to 'with highest honor' and is the highest academic award given to students who excel in their field. It's typically awarded to students who rank in the top 1% to 5% of their class or have a GPA of 3.9 to 4.0) with a bachelor's degree in history, with membership in Phi Beta Kappa.

She also received a Master of Philosophy in 2010 as a Gates Cambridge Scholar from Cambridge University in England.

In 2013, she earned a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School, where she was the executive development editor of the Yale Law Journal and a member of the Yale Journal of Law & Technology.

Usha met J D Vance while they were students at Yale. Professor Amy Chua (author of Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother) was very influential in their relationship.

She married J D Vance in 2014 in an interfaith marriage ceremony in Kentucky.

They have three children: Ewan (born 2017), Vivek (born 2020), and Mirabel (born 2021).

Usha is a practicing Hindu, and her husband is Roman Catholic.

In the film based on her husband's memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, Usha was portrayed by actress Freida Pinto.

