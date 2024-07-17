News
Rediff.com  » News » A Havan For Donald Trump

A Havan For Donald Trump

By REDIFF NEWS
July 17, 2024 07:05 IST
On July 14, 2024, former United States president Donald J Trump was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear when he was on stage at a rally in Butler county, Pennsylvania.

The suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Hindu Sena members held a prayer meeting and havan for Trump's long life and well at the Maa Baglamukhi Shakti Peeth in New Delhi.

 

IMAGE: Priests perform the havan. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The priests chant mantras during the havan.

 

IMAGE: Hindu Sena members at the prayer meet.

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, civil rights attorney and Republican Party leader Harmeet Dhillon offers ardas (prayer) at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, July 15, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Harmeet Dhillon during the convention.

 

IMAGE: Republicans watch Harmeet Dhillon at the convention.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
