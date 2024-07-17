A Havan For Donald Trump

On July 14, 2024, former United States president Donald J Trump was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear when he was on stage at a rally in Butler county, Pennsylvania.
The suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally venue.
On Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Hindu Sena members held a prayer meeting and havan for Trump's long life and well at the Maa Baglamukhi Shakti Peeth in New Delhi.
