American Citizen Arrested Trying To Illegally Cross Into Nepal

A US national was apprehended in India for attempting to illegally cross the border into Nepal after overstaying his visa and trying to avoid paying a fine.

Key Points Phelan Travis Anthony, a US citizen, was arrested for attempting to illegally cross from India into Nepal.

Anthony had overstayed his authorised visa period in India and was trying to evade paying a fine.

The US Consulate offered a loan to cover the fine, but Anthony was unable to repay it.

He attempted to enter Nepal via the Maharajganj border to travel back to the United States.

Farenda police apprehended him during a routine security check near the Chhatri Bridge.

A US national was arrested while he was allegedly trying to cross illegally to Nepal, police said.

In a statement issued here, the police said, "As part of the ongoing campaign against crime and criminals, as well as efforts to maintain vigilance in border areas, personnel of Farenda police station on May 30 arrested a foreign national near Chhatri bridge during a routine security check while he was attempting to cross the border illegally."

US Citizen Identified, Visa Violation Uncovered

The arrested accused has been identified as Phelan Travis Anthony, a resident of Missouri, the United States of America (USA).

A case has been registered against the foreign national at the local police station under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

When the foreign national was interrogated, it came to light that he violated visa rules.

Details of Visa Overstay and Failed Departure

During detailed interrogation of the arrested US citizen, it was revealed that the accused had arrived in India in August, 2025. His authorised period of stay had expired on February 2, 2026.

Subsequently, due to a bout of food poisoning, Anthony proceeded to Hyderabad Airport in February with the intention of leaving the country. However, upon inspection by the airport authorities, it was discovered that he had overstayed his authorised duration by eight days.

Consulate Involvement and Attempt to Evade Fine

He was informed that a fine would be imposed upon him for this violation of regulations. To arrange for the payment of this fine, the American citizen contacted the US Consulate located in Hyderabad.

The Consulate offered to provide Anthony with a loan to cover the fine and facilitate his return to the United States, which he would have to repay upon his arrival back home. However, the accused expressed his inability to repay this loan.

In an attempt to evade legal proceedings and avoid paying the fine, the accused stayed in Hyderabad for some time, the police said in the statement.

"Ultimately, he was attempting to enter Nepal illegally via the Maharajganj border, with the intention of travelling onward to his home country, the United States, from there. He was apprehended by the Farenda police near the Chhatri Bridge during a routine security check," the statement added.