Two Arrested After Police Encounter In Dehradun

A notorious offender from Uttar Pradesh and his accomplice were arrested in Dehradun following a police encounter during 'Operation Prahar', highlighting ongoing efforts to apprehend suspects in the region.

Key Points Two men arrested in Dehradun after a police encounter during 'Operation Prahar'.

One of the arrested is a notorious offender from Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The suspects opened fire on the police, who returned fire, injuring one of the accused.

Police recovered illegal country-made pistols and live cartridges from the suspects.

The accused have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Two men, including a notorious offender from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested following an encounter in the Basant Vihar area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Harbanswala barrier during checking under 'Operation Prahar' -- a special drive launched to nab suspects in the state -- on Saturday night, they said.

Details Of The Police Encounter

A police team signalled two men on a blue scooter without a number plate to stop, but the duo fled towards the Harbanswala Tea Estate.

The suspects opened fire at the pursuing team, prompting retaliatory fire in which one criminal was injured.

Accused Identified And Arrested

The accused were identified as Abdullah (37), a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, and Shahnawaz, a native of Saharanpur residing in Dehradun's Sahaspur, the police said.

Abdullah, who sustained a gunshot wound, was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Criminal History And Recovered Items

The police records indicate that Abdullah is a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Meerut, and Ghaziabad districts, they said.

Two illegal country-made pistols, live cartridges, and empty shells were recovered from their possession.

Legal Action Taken

Basant Vihar police registered a case against the duo under Section 109/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3, 25, and 27 of the Arms Act, officials said.