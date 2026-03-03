HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Held at India-Nepal Border for Using Fake Documents

Man Held at India-Nepal Border for Using Fake Documents

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 03, 2026 16:09 IST

A man was apprehended at the India-Nepal border in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, after attempting to use fake documents to enter Nepal, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about border security.

Photograph: SSB/ANI Photo

Photograph: SSB/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man was arrested at the India-Nepal border in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, for attempting to cross into Nepal with fraudulent documents.
  • The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) made the arrest during a routine check at the Koilabas border crossing.
  • The suspect claimed to be a Nepalese citizen, but the documents he presented were found to be fake.
  • A case has been registered at the Jarwa police station following the incident, highlighting increased border security measures.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a man at the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district when he was attempting to enter Nepal using fake documents, officials said.

Circle Officer (Tulsipur) Jitendra Kumar said during a checking at the Koilabas border to curb illegal activities in view of the festivals, soldiers of the SSB's 9th Battalion stopped a suspect who claimed to be Sundar KC, a citizen of Nepal's Gulmi district.

 

Upon checking, several documents on the suspect were found to be fake.

The CO said that based on the complaint of a sub-inspector of the SSB's 9th Battalion, a case was registered at the Jarwa police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man wanted in attempted murder case arrested after encounter in UP
Man wanted in attempted murder case arrested after encounter in UP
Man Nabbed with Smuggled Cigarettes in Delhi
Cloth Shop Owner Arrested in Jalna, Swords Seized
Delhi Police Apprehends Three Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Stay
Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh
Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in Kolkata2:20

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO