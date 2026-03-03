Man Held at India-Nepal Border for Using Fake Documents

A man was apprehended at the India-Nepal border in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, after attempting to use fake documents to enter Nepal, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about border security.

Photograph: SSB/ANI Photo

Key Points A man was arrested at the India-Nepal border in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, for attempting to cross into Nepal with fraudulent documents.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) made the arrest during a routine check at the Koilabas border crossing.

The suspect claimed to be a Nepalese citizen, but the documents he presented were found to be fake.

A case has been registered at the Jarwa police station following the incident, highlighting increased border security measures.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a man at the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district when he was attempting to enter Nepal using fake documents, officials said.

Circle Officer (Tulsipur) Jitendra Kumar said during a checking at the Koilabas border to curb illegal activities in view of the festivals, soldiers of the SSB's 9th Battalion stopped a suspect who claimed to be Sundar KC, a citizen of Nepal's Gulmi district.

Upon checking, several documents on the suspect were found to be fake.

The CO said that based on the complaint of a sub-inspector of the SSB's 9th Battalion, a case was registered at the Jarwa police station.