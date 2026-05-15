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Home  » News » Indian Man Admits Role In US-Canada Smuggling Operation

Indian Man Admits Role In US-Canada Smuggling Operation

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 05:53 IST

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An Indian national has pleaded guilty to orchestrating a human smuggling operation, illegally transporting individuals from Canada into the United States for financial gain.

Photograph: Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Photograph: Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Key Points

  • An Indian national pleaded guilty to smuggling people from Canada into the US.
  • The individual coordinated drivers to transport smuggled individuals to stash houses and hotels in New York.
  • The smuggling operation involved bringing individuals from India and the UK into the United States.
  • A vehicle pursuit ensued after US Border Patrol attempted to stop vehicles involved in the smuggling operation.
  • The individual faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 15 years in prison.

A 22-year-old Indian national has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to smuggle Indian nationals from Canada across the northern border into the United States.

Smuggling Operation Details

Shivam, whose last name is not known, directed smuggling operations beginning from at least October 2024 through June 2025, coordinating to bring individuals illegally across the US-Canada border into New York, the US Justice Department said Thursday. His role was to coordinate drivers to pick up individuals from the border and transport them further into the United States, specifically to stash houses around Northern New York and to hotels in Plattsburgh, New York. Shivam, who expected to be paid for his role, paid his drivers for each individual they smuggled.

 

Prior Smuggling Attempts

Last year in January, he directed a co-conspirator to smuggle 12 people from India and the United Kingdom from Canada into the United States. He paid his co-conspirator USD 100 per person smuggled. The same month, US Border Patrol agents attempted to stop two vehicles travelling in tandem near the US-Canada border. Both vehicles accelerated to avoid agents, triggering a pursuit. One vehicle went off the road and became immobilised, while the other was later stopped in Mooers, New York. The vehicles contained a total of 12 persons who were being brought illegally into the US.

Sentencing and Penalties

Shivam pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and three counts of alien smuggling for financial gain. He is scheduled to be sentenced in September and faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Yoshita Singh in New York, USA
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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