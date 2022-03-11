News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 10 UP ministers fail to win their seats despite BJP's historic win

10 UP ministers fail to win their seats despite BJP's historic win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 11, 2022 02:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As many as 10 ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government failed to win their seats in the 2022 assembly elections, despite the Bharatiya Janata Party registering an impressive victory.

IMAGE: A man dressed up as Lord Hanuman as Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrate party's win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, in Prayagraj, March 10, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the Election Commission website, deputy chief minister and BJP candidate from Sirathu Keshav Prasad Maurya lost to the Samajwadi Party's Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes.

Patel is also the vice president of Apna Dal (K), a Samajwadi Party ally.

Sugarcane minister Suresh Rana lost the Thana Bhawan seat in Shamli district to the Rashtriya Lok Dal's Ashraf Ali Khan by over 10,000 votes.

 

Another minister, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar, was defeated by Ataur Rehman of the Samajwadi Party on Baheri seat in Bareilly district by 3,355 votes.

Rural development minister Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh lost the Patti seat in Pratapgarh to the Samajwadi Party's Ram Singh by 22,051 votes.

Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay, another minister in the Adityanath government, lost to Anil Kumar of SP in Chitrakoot by 20,876 votes.

Anand Swaroop Shukla lost the Bariya seat in Ballia district to Samajwadi Party's Jaiprakash Anchal by 12,951 votes.

Shukla had last contested from Ballia seat but was fielded from Bariya seat this time, replacing sitting MLA Surendra Singh.

State's sports minister Upendra Tiwari lost the Phephna seat in Ballia to Samajwadi Party's Sangram Singh by 19,354 votes.

Minister Ranveer Singh Dhunni was defeated by Usha Maurya of Samajwadi Party at Hussain Ganj seat in Fatehpur district by 25,181 votes.

Lakhan Singh Rajput was defeated by Pradeep Kumar Yadav of Samajwadi Party on Dibiyapur seat in Auraiya district by 473 votes and the state's basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi was defeated by SP candidate and former speaker of the state assembly Mata Prasad Pande at Itwa seat in Siddharthnagar district by 1,662 votes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP wins polls 4-1, AAP bags Punjab, Cong run out
BJP wins polls 4-1, AAP bags Punjab, Cong run out
Three Takeaways From BJP's Victory
Three Takeaways From BJP's Victory
Exit polls: BJP to retain UP; AAP to sweep Punjab
Exit polls: BJP to retain UP; AAP to sweep Punjab
BJP wins polls 4-1, AAP bags Punjab, Cong run out
BJP wins polls 4-1, AAP bags Punjab, Cong run out
Meet the AAP leaders who defeated Channi
Meet the AAP leaders who defeated Channi
India's interests tied with countries at war: Modi
India's interests tied with countries at war: Modi
People buried politics of caste, religion: Yogi
People buried politics of caste, religion: Yogi
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP scores thumping win in UP; SP distant second

BJP scores thumping win in UP; SP distant second

Modi-Yogi scripted new history in UP, gloats BJP

Modi-Yogi scripted new history in UP, gloats BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances