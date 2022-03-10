Yogi scripts spectacular win for BJP in UP

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party seems to be on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, with poll trends on Thursday showing the party leading ahead against its nearest rival Samajwadi Party.

The state has 403 assembly seats and 202 seats are needed to form a majority government.

Prominent candidates who have secured a lead include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona was leading in Rampur Khas constituency.

BJP candidate and minister Shrikant Sharma was leading from Mathura constituency.

The BJP candidate is leading in the temple town of Ayodhya over his nearest SP rival.

According to the website of Election Commission, Ved Prakash Gupta of the BJP is leading over his SP rival Tej Narayan alias Pawan Pandey.