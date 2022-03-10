News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yogi scripts spectacular win for BJP in UP

Yogi scripts spectacular win for BJP in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 10, 2022 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party seems to be on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, with poll trends on Thursday showing the party leading ahead against its nearest rival Samajwadi Party.

The state has 403 assembly seats and 202 seats are needed to form a majority government.

Prominent candidates who have secured a lead include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.

 

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona was leading in Rampur Khas constituency.

BJP candidate and minister Shrikant Sharma was leading from Mathura constituency.

The BJP candidate is leading in the temple town of Ayodhya over his nearest SP rival.

According to the website of Election Commission, Ved Prakash Gupta of the BJP is leading over his SP rival Tej Narayan alias Pawan Pandey.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP all set to win in 4 states, AAP wrests Punjab
BJP all set to win in 4 states, AAP wrests Punjab
BATTLE FOR 5 STATES: Leads/Results
BATTLE FOR 5 STATES: Leads/Results
UP Win May Make Yogi Modi's Heir
UP Win May Make Yogi Modi's Heir
BJP all set to win in 4 states, AAP wrests Punjab
BJP all set to win in 4 states, AAP wrests Punjab
Active COVID-19 cases in country fall below 45k mark
Active COVID-19 cases in country fall below 45k mark
Mapped: Election results in 5 states
Mapped: Election results in 5 states
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Tennis players call for peace
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Tennis players call for peace
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Mapped: Election results in 5 states

Mapped: Election results in 5 states

Yogi, Akhilesh, Mann lead; Channi, Amarinder trail

Yogi, Akhilesh, Mann lead; Channi, Amarinder trail

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances