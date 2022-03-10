News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP takes early lead in UP, AAP ahead in Punjab

BJP takes early lead in UP, AAP ahead in Punjab

March 10, 2022 09:11 IST
In line with exit poll predictions, the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken an early lead in Uttar Pradesh, after one hour of counting.

IMAGE: Security forces deployed at a counting centre in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2022. Photograph: ANI on Twitter.

India Today TV showed that the BJP was ahead in 127 seats and the Samajwadi Party in 69 seats, while NDTV went with a more moderate 75 leads for the saffron party and 31 for the SP.

 

In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party had taken an early lead, ahead in 40 seats as compared to the Congress’s 18 seats. Interestingly, Capt Amarinder Singh was trailing from his stronghold, Patiala.

In Goa, the Congress was ahead in 20 seats, with the BJP in 14 seats.

In Uttarakhand, it’s been a seesaw battle between the BJP and Congress. At press time The BJP was ahead in 24 seats, against the Congress’s 19.

In Manipur, the BJP has taken an early lead. NDTV showed it was ahead in four seats, as against the Congress’s three seats.

