News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi-Yogi have scripted new history in UP, gloats BJP

Modi-Yogi have scripted new history in UP, gloats BJP

Source: PTI
March 10, 2022 12:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With the Bharatiya Janata Party leaving its rivals comfortably behind in states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the initial rounds of vote counting, its leaders credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model for the expected win and said "new history" is being created in UP.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi interacts with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, November 21, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo.

Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted that people have expressed their faith in the policies ushered in by Modi.

 

Trivedi said the BJP will end up winning close to 300 seats and asserted that what is clear is that a new history is being created in Uttar Pradesh.

It has never happened in India's largest and politically most important state that a chief minister is set to come back to power with a majority after serving a full term as the head of a government with full majority.

Several BJP leaders also lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for effectively implementing welfare policies and providing an efficient and clean governance.

Many party leaders simply tweeted "Jai Shri Ram" to hail the trends projecting a big win for the party which is also ahead in Goa and Manipur.

"The silent BJP voter gives the loudest message on poll day," BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya tweeted.

The Election Commission website showed that the BJP is leading in nearly 250 seats in the 403-member assembly and around 42 in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP leads in 20 Manipur seats, Congress ahead in 3
BJP leads in 20 Manipur seats, Congress ahead in 3
AAP's broom sweeps out Congress from Punjab
AAP's broom sweeps out Congress from Punjab
CM Sawant trails but BJP looks set to form Goa govt
CM Sawant trails but BJP looks set to form Goa govt
BJP leads in 20 Manipur seats, Congress ahead in 3
BJP leads in 20 Manipur seats, Congress ahead in 3
Historic! Jhulan equals record for most wickets in WC
Historic! Jhulan equals record for most wickets in WC
600 students from Sumy to reach India on Thursday
600 students from Sumy to reach India on Thursday
AAP's broom sweeps out Congress from Punjab
AAP's broom sweeps out Congress from Punjab
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP all set to win in 4 states, AAP wrests Punjab

BJP all set to win in 4 states, AAP wrests Punjab

Yogi scripts spectacular win for BJP in UP

Yogi scripts spectacular win for BJP in UP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances