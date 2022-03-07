News
Exit polls predict return of BJP in UP with reduced majority

Exit polls predict return of BJP in UP with reduced majority

Source: PTI
March 07, 2022 19:58 IST
Several exit polls forecast a clear majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab while being mixed in their predictions for Uttarakhand.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, November 16, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo.

Exit polls on CNN News 18, Republic TV and News X channels showed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance getting 211-277 seats and its main challenger in the Samajwadi Party-led alliance getting anywhere between 119 and 160 seats in Uttar Pradesh. CNN News 18 predicted 262-277 seats for the BJP and allies and 119-134 for the SP and allies in the 403-member state assembly.

 

Most of them were also unanimous in predicting a big win for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Punjab, with one exit poll on India Today projecting up to 76-90 seats in the 117-member assembly.

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat, however, predicted 56-61 seats for the AAP in Punjab, making it the frontrunner.

The ruling Congress was mostly predicted to be securing the second spot in Punjab.

In Uttarakhand, both the Congress and the BJP were favoured by different exit polls to win the assembly polls.

Some exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Goa while forecasting the BJP to have an edge over rivals in Manipur. 

