Kashmiri shawl sellers assaulted in Mussoorie, sparks outrage

A video went viral on the social media in which two Kashmiri shawl vendors in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie can be seen being slapped by a group of local men and forced to shut their shop.

IMAGE: Kashmiri shawl vendors shut their roadside shop after a group assaulted them. Photograph: Screen grab/X

In the video, they were seen being abused and slapped repeatedly by a group of three persons led by a bearded man and were asked to wind up and pack off. They were slapped a few times more after one of them produced an Aadhar card establishing his identity as an inhabitant of Jammu and Kashmir.

The three men who slapped the shawl vendors have been arrested, DGP Deepam Seth said.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuehami said, "We received deeply disturbing and chilling reports from Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, where two Kashmiri shawl sellers were brutally assaulted by members of the Bajrang Dal.

"Also, around 16 other Kashmiri traders, mostly from the Kupwara district, have been threatened, harassed, and forcibly evicted from their rented accommodations," he said.

Many of them have been doing business and selling shawls in Mussoorie for years, contributing to the local economy and living peacefully within the community, he said.

The three men apologised for their actions and promised they would not repeat such conduct in the future, Khuehami said, adding that legal proceedings are being initiated against them under the Police Act.

The accused identified as Suraj Singh, a resident of Post Kempty, Tehri Garhwal; Pradeep Singh, a resident of Hathipaon, Mussoorie; and Abhishek Uniyal, a resident of Company Garden, Mussoorie.

Around 16 Kashmiri shawl vendors from Mussoorie have now returned to the Kashmir valley, Khuehami said.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the assault on Kashmiri shawl vendors in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie after police refused to guarantee their safety was very disturbing.

"The physical and verbal assault on Kashmiri shawl vendors in Mussoorie, who had to flee when police refused to guarantee their safety, is very disturbing. After large-scale detentions, demolition of homes, and crackdowns inside Kashmir, ordinary citizens, students, and small traders outside of J-K are being attacked and forced to return," the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

"Being themselves at the receiving end of all forms of violence and subsequent suffering for decades, Kashmiris' condemnation, empathy, and grief for the victims of the Pahalgam bloodbath is straight from the heart, yet they are being vilified and targeted," he said.

"I appeal to the people of India not to fall prey to hatred and media propaganda creating mistrust of Kashmiris, and reciprocate in ensuring their safety, as they have always done in times of crisis towards all visitors and tourists," he added.

The Mirwaiz said the "collective punishment" being meted out to Kashmiris both inside and outside Jammu and Kashmir is "unjust and inhuman".