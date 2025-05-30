HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dehradun Road Rage Shocks Uttarkhand

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 30, 2025 16:57 IST

Viral videos of road rage in Dehradun featuring two families slugging it out over a minor accident has shocked Uttarakhand.

Photograph: Screen grab Dehradun Police/Facebook

In the video shot earlier this week, family members can be seen throwing stones at each other, roughing each other up and shockingly driving over one person.

The incident occurred after the two cars -- a Hyundai Verna and a Mahindra Scorpio -- met with an accident in the Doon School area.

Women from the two families involved in the accident can be heard screaming and telling their men to stop fighting but the men keep hitting each other.

 

In another clip, the women abuse the other side.

After which a man opens the car's boot removes a spanner to assault the others.

At the end of the two-minute video clip, one man drives his car over another man and flees the scene.

Social media users tagged the Dehradun police urging them to take action against the two families.

On the morning of May 30 the police arrested nine people who were involved in the skirmish.

Taking to its X handle, the Dehradun police wrote, 'Doon Police taught a lesson of decorum to those who spoil the atmosphere by fighting and creating ruckus in public places. Police took immediate action in the incident of fighting between two parties and arrested 9 persons.'

They also posted a video on the Dehradun police Facebook page.

In the video the Dehradun police made all nine accused to squat at the police station as a penance for their errant ways.

SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
