Three Arrested After Family Attacked, Car Vandalised in Delhi Road Rage

Delhi police have made arrests after a shocking road rage incident in Sangam Vihar where a family was assaulted and their car vandalised, sparking a police investigation and public outrage.

Photograph: Courtesy Instagaram: jatin_sharma_117

Key Points Three individuals arrested, including a minor, for allegedly assaulting a family in Sangam Vihar, Delhi.

The incident occurred after a dispute between the family and a motorcyclist escalated into a violent attack.

A video of the attack surfaced on social media, showing the family being assaulted and their car vandalised.

Police have registered a case and are working to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the road rage incident.

Three people, including a minor, have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting a family from Faridabad and vandalising their car in southeast Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said.

On Monday, Rampal and his family members were on their way to Kalkaji in a car but diverted towards G-Block, Sangam Vihar due to road repair work.

The family got into a dispute with a motorcyclist over some issue and the situration escalated, during which the rider and five to six associates allegedly attacked the car occupants and started damaging the vehicle.

A video, purportedly of the incident, also surfaced on social media, in which a group can be seen dragging a man out of the car and assaulting him, even as women occupants remain seated inside.

The attackers, in the video, are also seen hitting the car with rods and sticks, while some locals try to intervene. In one instance, a youth climbs onto the bonnet and attempts to smash the windshield with his leg.

Two people, including Rampal, sustained minor injuries in the incident, the police said, adding that the injured were medically examined and later discharged.

Investigation and Arrests

A case has been registered at Sangam Vihar police station. So far, three accused have been identified, of whom two have been arrested while one minor has been apprehended, the police said.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused seen in the video, they added.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress, the police said.