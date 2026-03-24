HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Three Arrested After Family Attacked, Car Vandalised in Delhi Road Rage

Three Arrested After Family Attacked, Car Vandalised in Delhi Road Rage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 11:11 IST

x

Delhi police have made arrests after a shocking road rage incident in Sangam Vihar where a family was assaulted and their car vandalised, sparking a police investigation and public outrage.

Photograph: Courtesy Instagaram: jatin_sharma_117

Photograph: Courtesy Instagaram: jatin_sharma_117

Key Points

  • Three individuals arrested, including a minor, for allegedly assaulting a family in Sangam Vihar, Delhi.
  • The incident occurred after a dispute between the family and a motorcyclist escalated into a violent attack.
  • A video of the attack surfaced on social media, showing the family being assaulted and their car vandalised.
  • Police have registered a case and are working to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the road rage incident.

Three people, including a minor, have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting a family from Faridabad and vandalising their car in southeast Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said.

On Monday, Rampal and his family members were on their way to Kalkaji in a car but diverted towards G-Block, Sangam Vihar due to road repair work.

 

The family got into a dispute with a motorcyclist over some issue and the situration escalated, during which the rider and five to six associates allegedly attacked the car occupants and started damaging the vehicle.

A video, purportedly of the incident, also surfaced on social media, in which a group can be seen dragging a man out of the car and assaulting him, even as women occupants remain seated inside.

The attackers, in the video, are also seen hitting the car with rods and sticks, while some locals try to intervene. In one instance, a youth climbs onto the bonnet and attempts to smash the windshield with his leg.

Two people, including Rampal, sustained minor injuries in the incident, the police said, adding that the injured were medically examined and later discharged.

Investigation and Arrests

A case has been registered at Sangam Vihar police station. So far, three accused have been identified, of whom two have been arrested while one minor has been apprehended, the police said.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused seen in the video, they added.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Minor Brothers Arrested for Stabbing in Delhi After Confrontation Over Slapping Incident
Minor Brothers Arrested for Stabbing in Delhi After Confrontation Over Slapping Incident
Faridabad killing: Police nabs 3 more accused
Faridabad killing: Police nabs 3 more accused
Delhi Police Apprehend Three Juveniles in Ashok Vihar Stabbing
Delhi Police Apprehend Three Juveniles in Ashok Vihar Stabbing
Delhi: Two Juveniles Held in Shalimar Bagh Stabbing Over Old Feud
Argument in Delhi's Wazirpur leads to fatal assault
Argument in Delhi's Wazirpur leads to fatal assault

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Breath-taking scenes from the mountains of Doda after weather took unexpected turn with snow and rian1:46

Breath-taking scenes from the mountains of Doda after...

Affordable IVF treatment at IKDRC, Gujarat, offers new hope to childless couples3:13

Affordable IVF treatment at IKDRC, Gujarat, offers new...

'Dhurandhar 2 Sets New Benchmark'! Ram Gopal Verma Applauds Aditya Dhar2:59

'Dhurandhar 2 Sets New Benchmark'! Ram Gopal Verma...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO