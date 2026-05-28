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Three Arrested In UP Dowry Death Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 28, 2026 18:11 IST

In a tragic case of dowry death, police in Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested the husband and his family members for allegedly burning a 29-year-old woman to death over dowry demands.

Key Points

  • Police arrested three individuals, including the husband, in connection with the alleged dowry death of a 29-year-old woman in Sant Kabir Nagar.
  • The victim, Maya Yadav, was found dead with burn injuries under suspicious circumstances in Parsadipur village.
  • An FIR was registered following a complaint alleging that Maya was harassed for additional dowry by her husband and his family.
  • The arrested include the husband, his brother, and his wife, all of whom have been sent to judicial custody.

In the case of an alleged dowry death of a 29-year-old woman, the police in Sant Kabir Nagar district on Thursday arrested three people, including her husband, an officer said.

Investigation Into Suspicious Death

Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh said that Maya Yadav, wife of Ramesh Chand Yadav, was found dead under suspicious circumstances after suffering burn injuries in Parsadipur village under the Mahuli Police Station limits on May 27.

 

Following the incident, police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

Details Of The Dowry Harassment

According to a complaint, Maya was married to Ramesh Yadav around six years ago and was allegedly being harassed by her husband and his family over additional dowry demands.

After Maya's family did not produce the dowry, she was allegedly burnt to death by her husband, his brother Gorakhnath Yadav and his wife Kanti Devi on May 27, the FIR read.

Arrests And Further Action

The ASP said that all three accused were arrested within 24 hours of the FIR being registered and sent to judicial custody.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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