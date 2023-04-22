News
UP cops search for Atiq aide Guddu Muslim in Odisha

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 22, 2023 01:35 IST
The Odisha police on Friday confirmed that a team of UP police's STF had recently visited the state in connection with the hunt for slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's absconding aide Guddu Muslim.

IMAGE: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed (right) and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj before they were shot dead by three men. Photograph: PTI Photo

“They (UP STF) questioned a man here (Bhubaneswar) and the Odisha police provided assistance in accordance with protocol. The team did not inform us any details about the probe,” the DGP told reporters after a meeting with senior officers including ADG (Law & Order) and other senior police officers.

 

The DGP clarified that the UP Police has however, not arrested any person from Odisha.

Guddu's driver reportedly stayed in at Bhatli town in Odisha's Bargarh district after the Prayagraj incident.

Bargarh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena had also earlier confirmed about the visit of a 5-member STF team on April 18.

“The team camped in Bargarh and grilled one person. The team had informed us about its visit. They left yesterday,” the SP said.

Added Odisha's Northern Range IG Deepak Kumar, “The UP STF had sought assistance from the local police. The team carried out verifications in the area and returned. No one was arrested”.

Guddu Muslim, a professional shooter, is on the run since killing of gangsters-turned-politicians Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night.

The shooter's arrest assumes importance for the probe as Ashraf's last words before death was, “Main baat yeh hai ki Guddu Musli(the main thing is Guddu Muslim) ...”

Besides. Guddu Muslim is among 10 accused named in the high-profile Umesh Pal murder case in UP. Six of them have been killed and Guddu Muslim is among the four others who are currently on the run.

The Uttar Pradesh police has launched a manhunt to catch them.

The police however dismissed media reports suggesting that Guddu Muslim had visited the holy town after Atiq and Ashrad's killing at Prayagraj.

“We have no such information of Guddu Muslim's visit to Puri,” Puri SP VK Singh said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Atiq killers sent to 14-day judicial custody
Journey of Atiq killers: Petty crimes to don's murder
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead in front of cops
Mali community stir for quota turns violent in Raj
Haryana red-faced over Vadra clean chit in DLF deal
'In last phase of his career', MSD thanks fans
IPL PIX: Jadeja, Conway guide CSK to easy win over SRH
