Atiq killing: UP Police recreates crime scene

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday recreated the crime scene outside the hospital in Prayagraj where gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three men on live television.

IMAGE: SIT and the forensic team recreate the crime scene, where three assailants shot dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on April 15, in Prayagraj on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the forensic team visited the area outside Colvin Hospital to understand the sequence of events leading to the killing of Ahmad and his brother on the night of April 15.

The policemen who were escorting Ahmad and Ashraf during the shootout were also called to the spot.

The three shooters were not brought to the crime scene.

A heavy police deployment was made as the officials recreated the sequence of events beginning from Ahmad and Ashraf getting down from the police jeep until the firing by the three men who posed as mediapersons.

ADG Bhanu Bhaskar, Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma and Joint Commissioner of Police Akash Kulhari were present when the scene was being recreated.

Police said recreating the crime scene is likely to provide clues in the investigation and on the basis of them the accused can be interrogated.

Ahmad and Ashraf were being taken to the hospital for a medical examination when the three men crashed through the police cordon and opened fire on the brothers.

The assailants -- Lovelesh Tiwari, Mohit and Arun Kumar Maurya -- were immediately overpowered without much resistance.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act. A court has sent them to police remand until April 23.