University Of Hyderabad Student Dies By Suicide

A 23-year-old student at the University of Hyderabad tragically died by suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and allegations of theft.
Key Points
- A 23-year-old MA Economics student at the University of Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide on campus.
- The student reportedly jumped into a pond on Monday, and his body was recovered on Tuesday.
- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death, including allegations of theft.
- The student denied involvement in the alleged theft of laptops in a suicide note.
A 23-year-old student of the University of Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide inside the campus here, police said on Tuesday.
Student's Death and Police Investigation
The student pursuing his first-year MA Economics jumped into a pond in the campus on Monday and the body was recovered on Tuesday, they said.
According to police, the student was a native of West Bengal and was staying in the hostel.
Suicide Note and Allegations
A police official said recently two laptops belonging to other students were allegedly stolen and he was linked to it but the deceased student had denied it.
In a suicide note purportedly written by him, the deceased mentioned that he was not involved in the "theft" of the laptops. He further said he was facing some financial issues.
A case was registered at Gachibowli police station.