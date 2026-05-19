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University Of Hyderabad Student Dies By Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 20:55 IST

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A 23-year-old student at the University of Hyderabad tragically died by suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and allegations of theft.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 23-year-old MA Economics student at the University of Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide on campus.
  • The student reportedly jumped into a pond on Monday, and his body was recovered on Tuesday.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death, including allegations of theft.
  • The student denied involvement in the alleged theft of laptops in a suicide note.

A 23-year-old student of the University of Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide inside the campus here, police said on Tuesday.

Student's Death and Police Investigation

The student pursuing his first-year MA Economics jumped into a pond in the campus on Monday and the body was recovered on Tuesday, they said.

 

According to police, the student was a native of West Bengal and was staying in the hostel.

Suicide Note and Allegations

A police official said recently two laptops belonging to other students were allegedly stolen and he was linked to it but the deceased student had denied it.

In a suicide note purportedly written by him, the deceased mentioned that he was not involved in the "theft" of the laptops. He further said he was facing some financial issues.

A case was registered at Gachibowli police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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