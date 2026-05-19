University Of Hyderabad Student Dies By Suicide

A 23-year-old student at the University of Hyderabad tragically died by suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and allegations of theft.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 23-year-old MA Economics student at the University of Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide on campus.

The student reportedly jumped into a pond on Monday, and his body was recovered on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death, including allegations of theft.

The student denied involvement in the alleged theft of laptops in a suicide note.

A 23-year-old student of the University of Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide inside the campus here, police said on Tuesday.

Student's Death and Police Investigation

The student pursuing his first-year MA Economics jumped into a pond in the campus on Monday and the body was recovered on Tuesday, they said.

According to police, the student was a native of West Bengal and was staying in the hostel.

Suicide Note and Allegations

A police official said recently two laptops belonging to other students were allegedly stolen and he was linked to it but the deceased student had denied it.

In a suicide note purportedly written by him, the deceased mentioned that he was not involved in the "theft" of the laptops. He further said he was facing some financial issues.

A case was registered at Gachibowli police station.