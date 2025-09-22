Student ends life after fight with friends over splitting bar bill

A 19-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad, following a financial dispute with friends over sharing the cost of a party bill, police said on Monday.

The victim, a native of Adilabad district, allegedly hung himself in a room of a private hostel at Narapally on Sunday night, they said.

A group of friends went to a party at a bar, where an argument over splitting the bill led to an altercation, according to preliminary investigation.

The student was also allegedly assaulted by some local youths.

In a purported video, recorded before ending his life, the student said some people demanded money and threatened him and that he was insulted and beaten up by them. He said they took him to a bar and was forced to consume alcohol and foot the bill of Rs 10,000.

Based on a complaint by the student's father, a case of abetment of suicide, extortion under BNS besides under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered.

Further investigation is on.